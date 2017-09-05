Description

iWall is a very popular video that can be used in any format (no conversion), audio (visualization), pictures, gif, applets, web pages, web sites, url as your dynamic wallpaper, dynamic desktop software , And can interact. Please note: this is the only interactive wallpapers that can be interacted. Software features, easy to use, small size, do not take up resources, smooth and stable operation. Let your desktop forever change, unique, full of dynamic and stylish, impressive. Moving in a static, static in the move, would like to move on the move, would like to quiet on the static, always lead the trend. Any switch, fun! If you feel good, can be actively given to share and comment! This can do better, thanks.



iWall simple use help:



Click on the top left corner of the iWall, click the upper right corner of the status bar iWall small icon, right click on the Dock bar iWall large icon will pop up the settings menu bar, click Preferences (Preferences) will pop up the function box. Function Options Box Three Button Functions:

Video button (Select Video File) any switch video, audio (visualization), pictures, gif.

Web page button (Select Html File) any switch applet, web page.

Use the Url button as long as you can enter any website, URL, url.



If you want to switch between the interactive and lock screen, just click on the top left corner iwall, click the iWall icon in the upper right corner of the status bar or right click on the iWall icon on the Dock bar. Click the Hide Desktop icon. Click on the desktop icon (Show Desktop Icon) lock screen (non-interactive), between the two can be free to switch.



Video Mute Mute button, check mute. Video Mute the following volume adjustment, adjust the volume size.



Automatically start at login is the boot from the boot option.



Show Dock Icon Show hidden Dock bar iWall big icon free to switch.



Click on the top left corner of the iwall Click File to open the recent (Open Recent) you can quickly select the wallpaper you like or used, clear menu clear the history.



In the upper left corner of the iwall click File Select (Open Video File For Screen 2 and 3) for the second screen and the third screen to expand the video source replacement.



iwall use is that simple, simple to get rid of everyone's jaw! :)