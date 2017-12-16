Description

Family time just got a little more...fun!



Welcome to Jezter! A new style of entertainment platform for children ages 2-12.

The app features a catalog of pre-selected digital content for children with all interests! Choose from hundreds of titles in YouTube, comics, games, educational and more.



By logging in as a PARENT, Jezter allows users to personalize their child's screen time. Browse our catalog, preview content, add it to your library and then simply drag and drop to create a playlist! The playlist can be as long or as short as you want it to be. So whether you need an 8 hour "Road Trip" playlist or a 30 minute "Before Bed" playlist, Jezter has you covered! Parents on the go can choose from our selection of QUICK PICKS, which are pre-curated playlists, created by our team.



By logging in as a CHILD, Jezter allows users to browse and launch media in a safe, curated environment.



Parents, remember to turn on the Guided Access feature within your settings for increased parental control. GENERAL>ACCESSIBILITY>GUIDED ACCESS>ON. This will allow the user to be locked to Jezter without the possibility of exiting the app.



Jezter is not just an entertainment platform, it is also for educating. Allow your child's device to be turned into a digital classroom where they learn how to code, explore places that they have never been to or practice their math skills with fun algebra games!



The platform heavily relies on feedback from users so please do not be afraid to rate us on the App Store or tell us how we can improve by clicking the FEEDBACK button in SETTINGS. Let us know what content you would like to see in the catalog!



Please note that this app is completely FREE. No in-app purchases, no one time payment, no monthly subscription, 100% free. That is our gift to you! In return, we ask all users to help us spread the word about Jezter to as many friends and family as possible.



What kind of childhood experience will you create with Jezter?



Download today to Discover. Learn. Play!