Description

Make messaging GREAT again! Now, for the first time ever, you can put words in the mouth of the President of the United States! With JibJab Talkies you can create an original recording or choose from a library of his most memorable sound bites.



It’s never been easier to share hilarious, animated video messages starring the POTUS with your friends across iMessage, Facebook, Instagram and more! Love him or hate him, whatever message you have to deliver, let the President help you do it with JibJab Talkies!



• FEATURES •



- Choose from a mix of hysterical, animated Presidential talking heads

- Let the President do the talking with our library of his most popular (and not so popular) sound bites at your disposal or a custom recording of your very own

- Easily share your video messages across iMessage, Facebook, Instagram and more

- Try out our iMessage extension for one-tap sharing



This is going to be HUGE…



• GOT FEEDBACK? •



What are you loving? What could we do better?



Email us any time: help@jibjab.com

Facebook and Twitter: /jibjab