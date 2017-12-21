iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Jokely: Watch Funny Jokes by Laugh Radio, Inc, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Jokely: Watch Funny Jokes

By Laugh Radio, Inc

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Ready to laugh? Download the first app built for watching funny jokes.

Watch thousands of jokes, swipe left or right to vote them up or down.

Record your own jokes and see if they’re funny.

Climb the leaderboard to prove that you’re the best joke-teller on earth!

Download now and join the funniest community!

Laugh Radio, Inc Web SiteJokely: Watch Funny Jokes Support

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4

Customer Reviews

funy app

i'm a big fan already. learned about this "tinder for jokes" on product hunt and it seems poised for popularity

Customers Also Bought

Jokely: Watch Funny Jokes
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 27.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Laugh Radio
Rated 12+ for the following:
  • Frequent/Intense Profanity or Crude Humor
  • Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More iPhone Apps by Laugh Radio, Inc