Joy is the brand new money app that will change the way you spend and save money to help you find more happiness in your life.
Joy is so quick and easy, you can literally use it, "Whenever, Wherever" – Shakira.
HOW JOY WORKS
• Meet Your Money Coach — Selected just for you, your coach is like the best friend you wish you’d had sooner. They are crazy smart with finances, are easy to chat with and care about your happiness.
• Rate Your Purchases — Loved it? Happy Spend. Hated it? Sad Spend. You won’t look at your spending the same way again.
• Build Your Savings — Save daily with a simple tap. Yes, it’s really that easy. Your Money Coach does all the hard work and calculates what you can safely save every day based on what you make, what you spend and more. Yay, for no more budgets!
GETTING STARTED IS EASY
1. Joy will ask you a few easy questions, so it can pair you with your perfect Money Coach.
2. Easily connect your bank accounts! Joy works with all major banks and credit card accounts to make this safe and easy for you.
3. Launch your FREE Joy Savings Account in minutes.
4. Come back daily to rate your purchases and build your savings to live the life that makes you happy.
All your data, information and money is protected by top-tier, bank-level security because we love you. Plus, all saves into your Joy Savings Account are FDIC-insured up to $250,000.
The Wall Street Journal even wrote an article and did a little podcast about Joy. #humblebrag
If you want to learn more about Joy, just download the app and play around with it. It’s free. Or you can head over to our website — www.findjoy.com — if that’s your thing.
What's New in Version 1.2.5
Greetings, inquisitive literate human. Atom the blue Money Coach here with what I correctly assume are your favorite update notes in all the App Store. This will be a small one. I believe I keep getting the miniature updates due to the other money coaches being jealous of my superior height. It quite bugs them.
Speaking of bugs. This update is all bug fixes and slight improvements. (Great transition, me. Keep it up.) I would prefer to bequeath to you a comprehensive list of each bug we squashed and each location where Joy saw even the most trivial of improvements, but the Joy Humans have informed me that the updates are so small they are imperceptible by the human eye. So that brings this update to its end. Thank you for your time. Sorry if I got a little wordy.
