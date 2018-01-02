Description

Joy is the brand new money app that will change the way you spend and save money to help you find more happiness in your life.



Joy is so quick and easy, you can literally use it, "Whenever, Wherever" – Shakira.



HOW JOY WORKS



• Meet Your Money Coach — Selected just for you, your coach is like the best friend you wish you’d had sooner. They are crazy smart with finances, are easy to chat with and care about your happiness.



• Rate Your Purchases — Loved it? Happy Spend. Hated it? Sad Spend. You won’t look at your spending the same way again.



• Build Your Savings — Save daily with a simple tap. Yes, it’s really that easy. Your Money Coach does all the hard work and calculates what you can safely save every day based on what you make, what you spend and more. Yay, for no more budgets!



GETTING STARTED IS EASY



1. Joy will ask you a few easy questions, so it can pair you with your perfect Money Coach.

2. Easily connect your bank accounts! Joy works with all major banks and credit card accounts to make this safe and easy for you.

3. Launch your FREE Joy Savings Account in minutes.

4. Come back daily to rate your purchases and build your savings to live the life that makes you happy.



All your data, information and money is protected by top-tier, bank-level security because we love you. Plus, all saves into your Joy Savings Account are FDIC-insured up to $250,000.



The Wall Street Journal even wrote an article and did a little podcast about Joy. #humblebrag



If you want to learn more about Joy, just download the app and play around with it. It’s free. Or you can head over to our website — www.findjoy.com — if that’s your thing.