Just a Line lets you make simple drawings in augmented reality, then share your creation with a short video. Draw on your own or with a friend, then hit record and share what you made with #justaline.

Permissions Notice:
Camera: Needed to let you draw in augmented reality and record videos.
Microphone: Needed to let you record videos of drawings you make and connect phones when you draw with a friend.
Photos/Media/Files: Needed to let you save videos of drawings on your device.
Bluetooth: Needed to connect phones when you draw with a friend.

Fitting name

Mfdbffj

Because drawing a simple white line is literally all you can do. Hope they add more features but given the name, not sure they will..

