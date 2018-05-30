Just a Line lets you make simple drawings in augmented reality, then share your creation with a short video. Draw on your own or with a friend, then hit record and share what you made with #justaline.



Permissions Notice:

Camera: Needed to let you draw in augmented reality and record videos.

Microphone: Needed to let you record videos of drawings you make and connect phones when you draw with a friend.

Photos/Media/Files: Needed to let you save videos of drawings on your device.

Bluetooth: Needed to connect phones when you draw with a friend.