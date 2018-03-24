Screenshots

Description

Keep track of new videos from your YouTube subscriptions and save them to watch later.
Kiwi Queue has two simple workflows: ORGANIZE videos you want to watch, and WATCH them:

ORGANIZE

- New videos appear on Subscriptions tab
- Choose whether you want to Watch Later ou Archive
- Archived videos are removed from the list
- Videos saved for later are queued on To Watch tab

WATCH

- With one touch, stream all videos you saved for later
- Easy access from the Home Screen with 3D Touch support
- Reorder videos as you want
- Watched videos are automatically removed from the queue (or not if you don't want that)

Kiwi Queue is ad-supported. You can remove ads with an In-App Purchase.

What's New

Version 1.1.0

- Enhanced the cards look and feel
- Fixed version info on settings

Ratings and Reviews

This is legitness.... hehe

ItsYourMotherLi-Am

This app is very helpful when needing to binge watch videos after a long day of work

Information

Seller
Marcos Antonio Tanaka
Size
23.1 MB
Category
Entertainment
Compatibility
Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English, Portuguese
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Marcos Tanaka
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

Really Simple Finance

Finance

Emoji Recall

Games