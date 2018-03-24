Keep track of new videos from your YouTube subscriptions and save them to watch later.

Kiwi Queue has two simple workflows: ORGANIZE videos you want to watch, and WATCH them:



ORGANIZE



- New videos appear on Subscriptions tab

- Choose whether you want to Watch Later ou Archive

- Archived videos are removed from the list

- Videos saved for later are queued on To Watch tab



WATCH



- With one touch, stream all videos you saved for later

- Easy access from the Home Screen with 3D Touch support

- Reorder videos as you want

- Watched videos are automatically removed from the queue (or not if you don't want that)



Kiwi Queue is ad-supported. You can remove ads with an In-App Purchase.