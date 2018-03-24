Kiwi Queue 4+
Organize and watch videos
Marcos Antonio Tanaka
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
Keep track of new videos from your YouTube subscriptions and save them to watch later.
Kiwi Queue has two simple workflows: ORGANIZE videos you want to watch, and WATCH them:
ORGANIZE
- New videos appear on Subscriptions tab
- Choose whether you want to Watch Later ou Archive
- Archived videos are removed from the list
- Videos saved for later are queued on To Watch tab
WATCH
- With one touch, stream all videos you saved for later
- Easy access from the Home Screen with 3D Touch support
- Reorder videos as you want
- Watched videos are automatically removed from the queue (or not if you don't want that)
Kiwi Queue is ad-supported. You can remove ads with an In-App Purchase.
What's New
Version 1.1.0
- Enhanced the cards look and feel
- Fixed version info on settings
Ratings and Reviews
This is legitness.... hehe
ItsYourMotherLi-Am
This app is very helpful when needing to binge watch videos after a long day of work
