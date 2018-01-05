LalaFeed
By Ardit Hyka
Description
Find all the technology news in one place and choose from your favorite sites to read. You can read articles within the app and use Reader mode for easy eye catching which will strip the page of annoying formatting. Save your articles in favorites section by swiping an item to the left. In this app you will find those feeds: Hacker News, TechCrunch, Product Hunt, Techmeme, recode, TheHackerNews, Tech Insider, Hackernoon, The Next Web and The Verge.
iPhone Screenshots
Customer Reviews
It’s really helpful! 👍
I love the minimalist design of the app too!
- Free
- Category: News
- Released: Jan 05, 2018
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 9.9 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Ardit Hyka
- © Ardit Hyka
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.