Description

Learnji is your vocabulary app companion that teaches you over 1200 everyday words using emoji.



►FEATURES:



• Tap words/emoji to show and hide its meaning (just like flash cards)

• Shake device to shuffle words/emoji

• Works currently for English, German, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese vocabulary

• Swipe to compare languages to each other for next level learning

• Study population count of 376 countries

• Test your friends anytime sending text messages

• Learn words with emoji categorised into 31 categories



Learn words organised into these dictionary categories: "Useful", "Smileys and People", "Professions", "Emoji faces", "Gestures", "Day", "Night", "Time", "Old technology", "Related to phones", "Animals and Nature", "Holidays", "Travel and Places", "Africa", "North and South America", "Europe", "Asia and Oceania", "Activity", "Roger Federer", "Love", "Crime", "Numbers", "Food and Drink", "Breakfast", "Objects", "At the office", "Zodiac signs", "Symbols" and "Population".





►SPECIAL FEATURE:



• Dyslexia special: increase legibility with a custom designed dyslexia font



►ABOUT Learnji:



Learnji is your ideal companion app to learn everyday words/verbs/adjectives/expressions quickly. It doesn't matter if you're learning in school, in a language course or even if you're already familiar learning with great other apps such as Duolingo, Mindsnacks, Babbel, Memrise and more.



You use emoji every day? You want to learn basic vocabulary in a foreign language? Learnji will teach you something fun each time you open the app up.





►FIND Learnji:



Minimum iOS version: 9



