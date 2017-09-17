Mac App Store

Mac App Store is the simplest way to find and download apps for your Mac.

To download Lifelog from the Mac App Store, you need a Mac with OS X 10.6.6 or later. Learn More.

Lifelog

By Anthony Dito

Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.

Description

A Journal that is Designed for Remembering

- Automatic reminders for your ideas and goals. Remember more!
- Great search feature and labels. Find you thoughts!
- All information is stored on your computer. Secure!

Anthony Dito Web SiteLifelog Support

What's New in Version 1.1

New automatically created labels when first installing the app.

Screenshot

Screenshot 1
Lifelog
View in Mac App Store
  • $5.99
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 48.6 MB
  • Languages: English, Amharic, Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Gujarati, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Kannada, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Malay, Malayalam, Marathi, Norwegian Bokmål, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Anthony Dito
Rated 4+

Compatibility: OS X 10.9.0 or later, 64-bit processor

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

More by Anthony Dito