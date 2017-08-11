iTunes

Lionshare — Cryptocurrency price ticker

By 14lox

Description

Lionshare is a simple app that helps you track cryptocurrencies and your portfolio.

What's New in Version 1.1

Added native currency picker.

Customer Reviews

Best portfolio app for crypto

V Clean so nice 💸💸

  • $2.99
  • Category: Finance
  • Version: 1.1
  • Size: 17.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • © 2017 Lionshare
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

