Live Memories

By Patrick Murray

Description

Create instant movies from your Live Photos. Just select the photos you want to group and get back a short video memory.

Live Memories supports exporting in three aspect ratios to accomodate all social networks. Overlapping photos are automatically detected and the overlap is removed.

What's New in Version 1.0.2

More bug fixes for those who unlocked 'Pro'.
Awesome app idea (had notes to enhance)

Very good idea, I already paid you for the pro, if you can give us a way to control the resolution of the output video, also possibility to add one or more videos in between of photos to make the experience more interesting and enjoyable because they eye may get tired from many cuts in the video need to relax a little enjoy short video in between

  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.0.2
  • Size: 9.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Patrick Murray
Rated 4+

