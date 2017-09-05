iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app lumio - Highlight what matters by Secret Technology and Research Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

lumio - Highlight what matters

By Secret Technology and Research Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Break up with bookmarks! Fall in love with lumio.

The lumio app enables you to save highlights, pages and images on your mobile, as well as to access the highlights, pages, images, videos and collections you saved with the lumio Chrome extension and the lumio web app.

The lumio desktop browser extension is free and is available on Chrome. Add the lumio extension to your Chrome and save and organize everything from the web with lumio. Highlight text or data, save images, videos or entire pages or even pdf documents, they are recorded together with all source information.

The lumio mobile app has limited functionality, it does not enable you to organize your data. Additional features will be added soon.

Secret Technology and Research Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag Web Sitelumio - Highlight what matters Support

What's New in Version 1.2.1

Now you can also save images to lumio from Photos.

iPhone Screenshots

iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

lumio - Highlight what matters
View in iTunes
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2.1
  • Size: 37.8 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Secret Technology and Research Kft.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.