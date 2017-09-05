lumio - Highlight what matters
By Secret Technology and Research Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag
This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.
Description
Break up with bookmarks! Fall in love with lumio.
The lumio app enables you to save highlights, pages and images on your mobile, as well as to access the highlights, pages, images, videos and collections you saved with the lumio Chrome extension and the lumio web app.
The lumio desktop browser extension is free and is available on Chrome. Add the lumio extension to your Chrome and save and organize everything from the web with lumio. Highlight text or data, save images, videos or entire pages or even pdf documents, they are recorded together with all source information.
The lumio mobile app has limited functionality, it does not enable you to organize your data. Additional features will be added soon.
What's New in Version 1.2.1
Now you can also save images to lumio from Photos.
iPhone Screenshots
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Updated: Sep 05, 2017
- Version: 1.2.1
- Size: 37.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Secret Technology and Research Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag
- © 2017 Secret Technology and Research Kft.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.