Lungo

By Sindre Sorhus

Description

Lungo prevents your Mac from falling asleep and your screen from dimming.

This can be useful when:
- Doing a presentation at work
- Watching YouTube videos in non-fullscreen mode
- Reading a long article without scrolling
- Cooking and having the recipe open on your computer
- Using the screen to view live stats
- Monitoring progress on a long running task

Tip: Option-click the menu bar icon to quickly toggle Lungo with “Indefinitely”.

Important: Lungo will not prevent your Mac from sleeping if you close the lid. This is a Mac App Store limitation.

Lungo Support

Customer Reviews

Solid keep-awake app

Sindre has once again contributed a useful tool to the community. If you need something to do what this says it does - it does it well!

SOLID

Very solid application that behaves flawlessly as described. This beats having to go into SysSet via multi-clicks to alter sleep/screensaver timer. Danke!

Lungo
  • Free
  • Category: Productivity
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 7.1 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © Sindre Sorhus
Rated 4+

Compatibility: macOS 10.12 or later, 64-bit processor

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.

