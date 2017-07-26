Lungo
By Sindre Sorhus
Description
Lungo prevents your Mac from falling asleep and your screen from dimming.
This can be useful when:
- Doing a presentation at work
- Watching YouTube videos in non-fullscreen mode
- Reading a long article without scrolling
- Cooking and having the recipe open on your computer
- Using the screen to view live stats
- Monitoring progress on a long running task
Tip: Option-click the menu bar icon to quickly toggle Lungo with “Indefinitely”.
Important: Lungo will not prevent your Mac from sleeping if you close the lid. This is a Mac App Store limitation.
Customer Reviews
Solid keep-awake app
Sindre has once again contributed a useful tool to the community. If you need something to do what this says it does - it does it well!
SOLID
Very solid application that behaves flawlessly as described. This beats having to go into SysSet via multi-clicks to alter sleep/screensaver timer. Danke!
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Jul 26, 2017
- Version: 1.0.0
- Size: 7.1 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Sindre Sorhus
- © Sindre Sorhus
Compatibility: macOS 10.12 or later, 64-bit processor