Description

Lungo prevents your Mac from falling asleep and your screen from dimming.



This can be useful when:

- Doing a presentation at work

- Watching YouTube videos in non-fullscreen mode

- Reading a long article without scrolling

- Cooking and having the recipe open on your computer

- Using the screen to view live stats

- Monitoring progress on a long running task



Tip: Option-click the menu bar icon to quickly toggle Lungo with “Indefinitely”.



Important: Lungo will not prevent your Mac from sleeping if you close the lid. This is a Mac App Store limitation.