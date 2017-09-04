Description

The game is simple. There are good and evil characters. Plums are good and Glors are evil.



Glors want to steal Plums and your job is to defend them. You can attack the Glors using four facial expressions: angry, smiley, surprised, or sad. Each emotion has a corresponding color. Each Glors will be one of these four colors, as an indicator of which facial expression will kill it.



Each level last 45 seconds each. You lose the game when all the Plums are stolen.



The other part of the app contains Magic's emotion based masks. You can choose from one of Magic’s many characters to dress-up a video and then animate it with your emotions. Simply smile, frown, kiss, blow, etc. to make Magic happen. Magic’s neural network will detect your facial expressions and animate your video in real-time. Then share your creation directly from the app on all major social networks.