Magic: Games And Masks
By Magic Unicorn Inc.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
The game is simple. There are good and evil characters. Plums are good and Glors are evil.
Glors want to steal Plums and your job is to defend them. You can attack the Glors using four facial expressions: angry, smiley, surprised, or sad. Each emotion has a corresponding color. Each Glors will be one of these four colors, as an indicator of which facial expression will kill it.
Each level last 45 seconds each. You lose the game when all the Plums are stolen.
The other part of the app contains Magic's emotion based masks. You can choose from one of Magic’s many characters to dress-up a video and then animate it with your emotions. Simply smile, frown, kiss, blow, etc. to make Magic happen. Magic’s neural network will detect your facial expressions and animate your video in real-time. Then share your creation directly from the app on all major social networks.
What's New in Version 3.0.0
Magic is evolving into an AR entertainment platform and we’re excited to share our first emotion-based game with you!
Express yourself to win and have fun!
Team Magic
iPhone Screenshots
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Photo & Video
- Updated: Sep 04, 2017
- Version: 3.0.0
- Size: 129 MB
- Languages: English, French, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese
- Seller: Magic Unicorn INC
- © Magic Unicorn Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.