MagicDown is a minimal and beautiful Markdown editor. With access to tons of great features, you can use MagicDown to craft notes, prose, code, or stories. Everything works lightning fast and so smooth, you could call it magic!



DISTRACTION FREE

The biggest priority at MagicDown is to make sure that you have no distractions. With a simple split view, you aren’t bombarded by all the extra features and toolbars of a regular text editor, but just a screen and your keyboard. Write to your heart’s content with no interruptions!



THEMES

Choose the editor to suit your personality. With access to more than 10 themes, MagicDown offers you the best viewing experience for all of your writing needs.



SPEED

MagicCode is perfect for everything from quick notes to code snippets to in-depth essays. Hence, we made speed a huge priority. We have the Markdown syntax highlighted the moment you type a character. With extensive code review, MagicCode offers one of the fastest Markdown editors. Keep writing and instantly look at your work!