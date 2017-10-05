Magnolia Market
By Magnolia Market
Description
The Magnolia app delivers the best of magnoliamarket.com to your mobile device. Download our handy app to start shopping with just the click of a button, and get notified to make sure you never miss a deal.
Features:
- Shop magnoliamarket.com in the palm of your hand and take us anywhere you go — Take advantage of the enhanced shopping experience, search, and express checkout.
- Release your inner designer by using augmented reality to virtually place Magnolia products into your own space. With one touch you can easily save your images or share them with friends.
- Get special offers like flash sales, exclusive discounts, and notifications about new products.
- Be the first to learn about Joanna's latest projects.
- Buy your shopping cart in a flash with our streamlined checkout, featuring Apple Pay.
What's New in Version 1.2.0
In this update, we're excited to announce 'Preview In Your Home' – a new feature that allows you to virtually place Magnolia products in your home using augmented reality.
- See select products up close before purchasing by viewing them from all angles, in high resolution, in your own home
- Release your inner designer by virtually decorating your own space
- Capture photos of your (wildly realistic) augmented reality creations to share with friends or on your favorite social accounts
- "Preview In Your Home" is only available with select products (for now), and works on iPhone SE, iPhone 6s and up, iPad Pro and iPad (2017)
Customer Reviews
In-Home Preview?!
Actually the coolest feature ever. It’s really amazing to see the product in your home through augmented reality. Definitely check it out!
Super easy to use
This app is clean, to the point and very user friendly! Definitely recommend!! A++++
Take all my money
It's so easy, simple and looks amazing. I'm a sucker for shopping apps and anything with Apple Pay. 💸
