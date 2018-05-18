iPhone Screenshots

Description

Press Play to start!

- An emoji will appear and you'll have ten seconds to make that face
- The faster you match it, the more points you get

Hit Train to improve the app!

- We'll use the images and emojis to help train the model
- It'll recognize your emojis faster, bumping your score up in the leaderboard

See how your skills stack up!

- Check out your high score against a global leaderboard
- Invite friends to see who matches the best

What's New

Version 1.1

- Fixed a bug causing crashes in repeat play

Ratings and Reviews

Fun game!

nand47

This is such a fun game! All my friends love it!

