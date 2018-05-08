Material Gallery is a collaborative tool for uploading design work, getting feedback, and tracking revisions – quickly and efficiently. This companion app lets you review, share, and leave feedback on design work right from your iPhone or iPad.



REVIEW DESIGNS ON YOUR PHONE

Gallery allows teams to review designs on mobile devices on the go.



CAPTURE WORK FROM EVERYWHERE

Quickly upload screenshots, mockups, and photos of sketches or whiteboarding sessions.



LEAVE FEEDBACK ON YOUR TEAM’S DESIGN

Gallery makes it simple to capture contextual feedback on any image, so you can gather and respond to feedback easily.