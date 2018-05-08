Screenshots

Description

Material Gallery is a collaborative tool for uploading design work, getting feedback, and tracking revisions – quickly and efficiently. This companion app lets you review, share, and leave feedback on design work right from your iPhone or iPad.

REVIEW DESIGNS ON YOUR PHONE
Gallery allows teams to review designs on mobile devices on the go.

CAPTURE WORK FROM EVERYWHERE
Quickly upload screenshots, mockups, and photos of sketches or whiteboarding sessions.

LEAVE FEEDBACK ON YOUR TEAM’S DESIGN
Gallery makes it simple to capture contextual feedback on any image, so you can gather and respond to feedback easily.

Information

Seller
Google, Inc.
Size
34.7 MB
Category
Business
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© 2018 Google Inc.
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.

More By This Developer

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream

Photo & Video

Google Drive

Productivity

YouTube TV

Entertainment

YouTube Music

Music

Snapseed

Photo & Video

YouTube Gaming

Entertainment