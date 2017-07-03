Description

MaxCurve is a professional photo editor, which has the most comprehensive curve editing function and pro manual camera.

MaxCurve achieves great innovation with 28 curves, most of which users have never seen on other apps. Even Photoshop can't achieve such an exquisite adjustment performance. Furthermore, manual camera, HDR, layer, channel, mask, preset, blend mode, opacity, crop and vignette are available. MaxCurve is able to edit every detail of your photos to its maximum design and also help to perfectly reconstruct your photography works. It's an indispensable app for photographers, and an essential tool serving as great assistant for artists.



"MaxCurve should satisfy even the most perfectionist image editors."

-- DPReview



"Take your iPhone photography to new levels with MaxCurve."

-- App Advice



"MaxCurve brings professional image editing that even goes beyond some of the Photoshop curve functions. Recommended."

-- Life in LoFi



"Even more powerful desktop applications like Photoshop don’t offer the same level of control over some of their adjustments as MaxCurve does through its diverse range of curves tools."

-- iPhone Photography School





RGB KIT

- RGB, Red, Green and Blue curves



CMYK KIT

- CMYK, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black curves



LIGHTNESS KIT

- Contrast/Lightness curve

- Exposure/Lightness curve, like shadow/highlight in Photoshop

- Gamma/Lightness curve

- Temperature/Lightness curve

- Lightness/Hue curve, like hue/saturation in Photoshop

- Black & White/Hue curve, best BW tool ever



HSL KIT

- Hue curve, like hue/saturation in Photoshop

- Hue/Saturation curve

- Hue/Lightness curve, like color balance in Photoshop

- Saturation curve

- Saturation/Hue curve

- Saturation/Lightness curve



LAB KIT

- a curve

- a/Luminosity curve

- Copy a to b curve

- b curve

- b/Luminosity curve

- Copy b to a curve

- Luminosity curve



LAYER KIT

- Manage curves using maximum 40 layers

- Add color layer, texture layer or self-blending layer; then set blend modes like in Photoshop

- Adjust blending opacity using curves

- Add mask for every layer



CHANNEL KIT

- RGB, CMYK, HSL and LAB channels

- Check and adjust channels separately



MORE KITS

- HDR brings a stunning look to your image by using one image

- Crop, rotation, mirror and ratio tools

- Sharpness, blur, grain and vignette options

- Powerful history function with snapshot



MANUAL CAMERA

- Adjust the exposure, ISO, shutter speed, temperature and focus by manual

- Use the presets to be the filters while taking photos

- Use it as a standalone camera



SYNC TO PHOTOSHOP

- MaxCurve can be linked to your Mac or PC's Photoshop using Wi-Fi, import images from Photoshop and export them back again after processing

- Output presets as the format of 3D LUT, and use them in the function named 'Color Lookup' of Photoshop

- You can perform collaborative work with Photoshop like a plugin, first of its kind ever created



PROFESSIONAL EDIT

- Process and save images as FULL size without downscaling resolution

- Support for JPEG, TIFF, PNG and RAW (CRW, CR2, DNG, ARW, RAF, ORF, NEF, MRW, PEF, and others)

- Reserve EXIF and GPS information as original picture

- Add copyright info into EXIF, or add watermark for protecting your copyright

- Choice of export quality

- Analyze pictures by professional histogram and gradient map

- Open MaxCurve in system's Photos app, and have it serve as a filter extension

- Support is available for split view on iPad and 3D touch



SHARE CURVES

- Save curves into presets for subsequent and future use

- We set up an online curve sharing platform for users to share photography artworks and curves without registration

- Find inspiration on a publication highlighting creativity from around the globe

- Save curves of other photographers to local presets



Have suggestions or problems? Contact us via email: support@ maxcurve. net