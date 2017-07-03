MaxCurve
By Xiaodong Wang
Description
Best Apps of 2016
MaxCurve is a professional photo editor, which has the most comprehensive curve editing function and pro manual camera.
MaxCurve achieves great innovation with 28 curves, most of which users have never seen on other apps. Even Photoshop can't achieve such an exquisite adjustment performance. Furthermore, manual camera, HDR, layer, channel, mask, preset, blend mode, opacity, crop and vignette are available. MaxCurve is able to edit every detail of your photos to its maximum design and also help to perfectly reconstruct your photography works. It's an indispensable app for photographers, and an essential tool serving as great assistant for artists.
"MaxCurve should satisfy even the most perfectionist image editors."
-- DPReview
"Take your iPhone photography to new levels with MaxCurve."
-- App Advice
"MaxCurve brings professional image editing that even goes beyond some of the Photoshop curve functions. Recommended."
-- Life in LoFi
"Even more powerful desktop applications like Photoshop don’t offer the same level of control over some of their adjustments as MaxCurve does through its diverse range of curves tools."
-- iPhone Photography School
RGB KIT
- RGB, Red, Green and Blue curves
CMYK KIT
- CMYK, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black curves
LIGHTNESS KIT
- Contrast/Lightness curve
- Exposure/Lightness curve, like shadow/highlight in Photoshop
- Gamma/Lightness curve
- Temperature/Lightness curve
- Lightness/Hue curve, like hue/saturation in Photoshop
- Black & White/Hue curve, best BW tool ever
HSL KIT
- Hue curve, like hue/saturation in Photoshop
- Hue/Saturation curve
- Hue/Lightness curve, like color balance in Photoshop
- Saturation curve
- Saturation/Hue curve
- Saturation/Lightness curve
LAB KIT
- a curve
- a/Luminosity curve
- Copy a to b curve
- b curve
- b/Luminosity curve
- Copy b to a curve
- Luminosity curve
LAYER KIT
- Manage curves using maximum 40 layers
- Add color layer, texture layer or self-blending layer; then set blend modes like in Photoshop
- Adjust blending opacity using curves
- Add mask for every layer
CHANNEL KIT
- RGB, CMYK, HSL and LAB channels
- Check and adjust channels separately
MORE KITS
- HDR brings a stunning look to your image by using one image
- Crop, rotation, mirror and ratio tools
- Sharpness, blur, grain and vignette options
- Powerful history function with snapshot
MANUAL CAMERA
- Adjust the exposure, ISO, shutter speed, temperature and focus by manual
- Use the presets to be the filters while taking photos
- Use it as a standalone camera
SYNC TO PHOTOSHOP
- MaxCurve can be linked to your Mac or PC's Photoshop using Wi-Fi, import images from Photoshop and export them back again after processing
- Output presets as the format of 3D LUT, and use them in the function named 'Color Lookup' of Photoshop
- You can perform collaborative work with Photoshop like a plugin, first of its kind ever created
PROFESSIONAL EDIT
- Process and save images as FULL size without downscaling resolution
- Support for JPEG, TIFF, PNG and RAW (CRW, CR2, DNG, ARW, RAF, ORF, NEF, MRW, PEF, and others)
- Reserve EXIF and GPS information as original picture
- Add copyright info into EXIF, or add watermark for protecting your copyright
- Choice of export quality
- Analyze pictures by professional histogram and gradient map
- Open MaxCurve in system's Photos app, and have it serve as a filter extension
- Support is available for split view on iPad and 3D touch
SHARE CURVES
- Save curves into presets for subsequent and future use
- We set up an online curve sharing platform for users to share photography artworks and curves without registration
- Find inspiration on a publication highlighting creativity from around the globe
- Save curves of other photographers to local presets
Have suggestions or problems? Contact us via email: support@ maxcurve. net
What's New in Version 3.0
Glad to release MaxCurve version 3.0 with breakthrough features.
- Newly designed interface which is bright, clear, and easy to use. You can change the theme color into classical black under settings.
- Smaller tools and floating curve makes display area of pictures to be larger.
- New camera with fully pro features. You can adjust the exposure, ISO, shutter speed, temperature and focus manually and use the presets to be the filters while taking photos. You can use it as a standalone camera which is better than 99% paid camera apps.
- Automatically saves the unfinished edits. When you open that picture again, you will see that all the adjustments are already present.
- Comprehensive video tutorial for beginners.
- New cameras support for RAW formats added.
- Picked some presets from Gallery to be default option. Thanks goes to rvs, rimofleo, earlusry_jr, brite betty and Igneous.
- Bugs fixed and performance improved.
Thank you to all users for using and loving MaxCurve.
Customer Reviews
New update!
I do LOVE the new update and interface but there aren't any new features as far as editing goes and it's a bit of a let down after the long wait, however there are many cons and few pros so I'll just review the cons and still 1000% recommend it :)
1. Still no reduce noise feature.
2. The zoom feature doesn't work and covers the bottom half of the photo so editing with the brush tool has proven to be difficult and I've tried vertical and horizontal angles.
Great
Usually my only editing app. I wish I could do this as easily on a desktop! This is really an amazing corrections tool that rises above others if you know how to harness the power.
Excellent App
At first I wasn't sure about this app, but the more I use it the more impressed I am. It is now my go to app for starting the processing of my iPhone 6s photos. Highly recommended.
