Description

Healthy meal plans, ready in two hours or less and customized to your calories and macros.



If you’re training to reach your fitness goals, you’ll know that 80% of your results come from the kitchen. You can never out train a poor diet.



MealPrepPro is a guide that will tell you, from the moment you wake up, to the moment you go to sleep, what you need to eat in order to reach your fitness goals.



The complete meal plans are designed to be prepared in two hours or less, so they fit around a busy lifestyle.



If you’re cooking with a partner, MealPrepPro can create a plan that works for two people. You simply enter your partner's calorie requirements and the app will adjust the plan. You can even decide whether your partner is just joining you for dinner or if they’d like to take part in the entire plan.



MealPrepPro includes an all new video cooking mode. You’ll be guided with a step by step video, as you easily swipe through the recipe.



After eating each planned meal, you simply check off that it has been completed and the app will update your daily calorie and macronutrient goals in real time. This progress can be seen from inside the app, your Apple Watch or from your iPhone lock screen.



But what if you're eating out or want to make changes to your meal plan? Easy! You can swap out recipes, mark meals where you’ll be eating out or even enter your own recipes.



With MealPrepPro you get an easy, healthy, practical, delicious meal plan plan, tailored to your individual needs.



Here’s an overview of MealPrepPro:



• HEALTHY MEAL PLANS

Enter your age, weight, height, gender and goal and get a healthy meal plan customized to your calorie and macro requirements



• SAVE TIME IN THE KITCHEN

Meal plans are designed to be prepared in two hours or less



• COOKING FOR TWO

If you’re cooking with a partner, enter their details and you’ll get a plan that works for both of you



• NUTRITIONIST APPROVED

We’ve worked alongside certified nutritionists to create our plans



• VIDEO COOKING MODE

Swipe through the recipes with a video for each step



MealPrepPro is a new app by FitMenCook built in collaboration with Nibble Apps.



Subscription:

MealPrepPro is available as a monthly or yearly subscription, with a 7 day trial. The subscription will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24 hours prior to the end of the subscription period. There is no increase in price when renewing. Payment will be charged through your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Once purchased, refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Your subscription may be managed and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your iTunes Account Settings after purchase.