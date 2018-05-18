Now’s the time to bring back memes from your phone to the real world around you. Memeois World is an augmented reality app that lets you express yourself in AR. Create your own meme-graffiti using the draw tool and decorate your space with memes. You can then record a video of your creation to share with your friends and soon, create collaborative meme experiences!



Psst.. this is the time to show your artistic self and go crazy :P From a fun makeover to a boring room to spicing up things in a dull world, memes can do it all. Try now to amaze your friends. It’s time to begin the meme revolution:



* Search memes easily from the massive Memeois collection of 1M+ memes.



* Built in-meme generator to create memes from your gallery and from live camera.



* Place memes everywhere! Tap to place in the space, or use the surface finder to put memes on floors or walls.



* Drag around memes or pinch in or out to scale them. You can even rotate memes to build the perfect world.



* Create artistic graffiti from the drawing pen. Tap on the pen and hover around your phone to create memes in the real world.



Stop reading already & start meme-ing ;)



Enjoy!



P.S Don’t forgot to tag #ARmeme when sharing videos online. We love to feature the best meme worlds.