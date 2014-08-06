Mercari: The Selling App 4+
NOT USING IT? SELL IT. SHIP IT. GET PAID.
This is Mercari. The fast and easy way to sell or buy almost anything. From fashion to toys, sporting goods to electronics, jewelry to shoes - all the brands you know and love. It’s a snap - list your item in minutes. Got something you don’t use, never used or simply outgrew? Sell it.
SELLING IS FAST & EASY.
* List in a snap - just take a few photos, add a description and set your price.
* No meetups. All items ship.
* Printable shipping label emailed to you. Just print and ship.
* Listings are free - a flat 10% selling fee only charged when your sale completes.
BUY & SAVE.
* Save up to 70% off a great selection of new and used items.
* Over 100,000 new items for women, men, kids and home listed each day.
WE'VE GOT YOUR BACK.
* Buyer Protection Guarantee - payment is held until item is delivered and buyer confirms it is as described.
* 24 hour customer support.
Version 6.6.0
New magic wand: Professional pics. From your phone.
As always, bugs were squashed and performance was improved. Keep the feedback coming—we're listening and working on your suggestions.
As always, bugs were squashed and performance was improved. Keep the feedback coming—we're listening and working on your suggestions.
Ratings and Reviews
Great app for selling
May savvin
It’s a great app overall. If you are looking for an easy way to sell your unwanted items, then this app is for you. You take a picture of the item, post it with the right description, weigh your item and estimate shipping (shipping in this app is sooo much cheaper than shipping it yourself) and they do all the work! I usually sell my items within a week. They charge 10% but its totally worth it. What I like the most about this app is that they protect the buyer and seller. When someone buys your item, they pay upfront. Then once you ship the item and they receive and expect it, they rate you. You then rate them back and get paid. The only thing I don't like is that you don’t receive funds right away. They only deposit the balance once a week (usually after the following monday) so you have to make sure to request a deposit by the Sunday before. Things I would like for them to change when you message buyer/seller, is to add emojis and pictures. They overprotect sometimes and will shut down your message if it contains any words like (“free”, “trade” or personal information like email or phone number. etc.) so There’s no real way to be able to share in a picture a damage or item missing in the messenger portion. However if you do have a damage you can file a claim and they usually take a couple days to contact you back. No funds are release during that time. Anyway overall great app, I’m at almost 100 sales with 100 5 stars 🤗💕
Developer Response
Thank you for taking time to let us know about your Mercari Experience thus far! We hear your concerns regarding our Moderation policies as well as any issues with users swapping photos in the transaction messages. Everyone at Mercari wants our community of buyers and sellers 100% happy and we have a lot of exciting features rolling out soon! Thank you again for your feedback and for being a part of the Mercari Community! ^WM
Perfect for Selling Items!
thefemaleprod
This is an awesome way to get rid of unwanted items. You post the things you want to sell, ship it, wait for your rating, and then you get the cash! One thing that’s really cool is that they create the shipping label for you! (This comes in handy for me because I’m a first time seller!) I’ve loved having this app so far, I’ve made some good money in the past couple of months from it. Issues I had at first where not knowing how to deposit the money I made from Mercari, into my bank account. I think it’d be pretty awesome for them to walk people through it when they make their first sale. Just so people know how to get their money. Also, when you really get into the habit of selling items on here, but sure that you don’t need the money you made RIGHT away because their process to transfer money takes a while. So that’s another small improvement I would make as well! A faster transfer process. Another thing, I think that it’s great they implement buyer/seller protection, so to go even further with this, another suggestion I have is to allow more photos to be taken on high end items. Sometimes it’s hard to tell if something is legitimate or not because there’s only 4 pictures. Certain items need more proof! 😊 This ensures that people are buying and selling authentic products. Besides this, I love Mercari. This app is totally worth the download!!
Starts great but can end badly...
SunnyDaisys
I should start off by saying I loved this app. Yes, I got rude buyers occasionally but that’s with any selling site. Also this site has a lot of rules and regulations. Which is fine, just make sure you know them. Unfortunately I wasn’t aware of all them. I had a buyer that wanted to purchase from me. She lives in another country but has a forwarding shipping company here in the states. I was aware of all of this considering the buyer purchased from me more than once. I recommended we try Mercari because the shipping would be cheaper. The transaction went through no problem. Printed my shipping label and dropped it off at the pack & ship by my house. Only to find out later Mercari canceled the transaction! I tried to get my package back but couldn’t. The buyer was nice to pay me for the item that I sent. I tried messaging Mercari several times only to be told they don’t accept those shipping places. I even tried to pay Mercari for the shipping label used only to end up getting my own account suspended. No warnings.. no emails explaining that the behavior was against there rules. And out of 7 customer reps I emailed asking the same question did I finally get an answer regarding the package and shipping label I used. All the rest just emphasized my account was suspended. & this was five days AFTER the packaged got sent out. Good thing the buyer paid me! Needs better customer service & more warnings instead of immediately suspending accounts.
Developer Response
I sincerely apologize for your negative experience. Please reach out to us directly at contact@mercari.com and we would be happy to take another look at the situation for your, or at the very least give you a more concise reason for the suspension. -CD
- Seller
- Mercari, Inc.
- Size
- 157.2 MB
- Category
- Shopping
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © 2018 Mercari, Inc.
- Price
- Free
WalletGet all of your passes, tickets, cards, and more in one place.
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.