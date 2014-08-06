Great app for selling

May savvin

Developer Response

Thank you for taking time to let us know about your Mercari Experience thus far! We hear your concerns regarding our Moderation policies as well as any issues with users swapping photos in the transaction messages. Everyone at Mercari wants our community of buyers and sellers 100% happy and we have a lot of exciting features rolling out soon! Thank you again for your feedback and for being a part of the Mercari Community! ^WM

It’s a great app overall. If you are looking for an easy way to sell your unwanted items, then this app is for you. You take a picture of the item, post it with the right description, weigh your item and estimate shipping (shipping in this app is sooo much cheaper than shipping it yourself) and they do all the work! I usually sell my items within a week. They charge 10% but its totally worth it. What I like the most about this app is that they protect the buyer and seller. When someone buys your item, they pay upfront. Then once you ship the item and they receive and expect it, they rate you. You then rate them back and get paid. The only thing I don't like is that you don’t receive funds right away. They only deposit the balance once a week (usually after the following monday) so you have to make sure to request a deposit by the Sunday before. Things I would like for them to change when you message buyer/seller, is to add emojis and pictures. They overprotect sometimes and will shut down your message if it contains any words like (“free”, “trade” or personal information like email or phone number. etc.) so There’s no real way to be able to share in a picture a damage or item missing in the messenger portion. However if you do have a damage you can file a claim and they usually take a couple days to contact you back. No funds are release during that time. Anyway overall great app, I’m at almost 100 sales with 100 5 stars 🤗💕