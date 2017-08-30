Description

Merge is the to-do list app for couples living together. Seamlessly coordinate, manage, and collaborate on everyday household tasks over your very own private network.



Whether you've just moved in together, or you've been married for years, Merge is guaranteed to immediately improve household communication.



Create tasks among four categories: Home, Shop, Vote, and Pay.



- Home is meant for household chores

- Shop is meant for groceries and anything else you may need

- Vote is for collaborating and coordinating on decisions big and small

- Pay allows you to organize lists of payments, such as rent.



Creating and assigning tasks is as easy as a few taps. You can also set reminders (and sync them with your Apple Reminders), reassign, and change tasks by simply swiping left or dragging and dropping them.



Sign up safely and easily with email today!



Merge is completely free, with tasteful and unobtrusive ads. If ads aren't your thing, you can choose one of our affordable subscriptions. Merge abides by and adheres to the industry standards for data protection and safety online.



More info about auto-renewable subscriptions



Merge offers two kinds of auto-renewable subscriptions. For our one-month auto-renewable subscription you pay only $0.99 per month for both you and your partner together. For the one year renewable subscription, you pay just $5.99 ($5.89 in savings/year or ~50% savings vs. monthly). A paid membership subscription to Merge removes all ads from the app, and includes any premium features added in the future. Subscriptions are correlated with the administrative partner's Apple ID and the couple that was created when initially signing up. Only one subscription per couple is necessary/possible. Apple currently does not allow subscription charges to be shared across two or more Apple ID's, therefore only the administrative partner in the couple will be charged. The prices of said subscription are subject to change at the discretion of the Company for any reason and at any time. Prices are not guaranteed to be carried over from previous subscriptions. The current price, as of this version of the Terms of Use, is $0.99 USD (and equivalent in accordance with App Store pricing conversions) for monthly, and $5.99 for yearly. Payment will be charged to the iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hous prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of renewal. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user’s Account Settings after purchase. For more information, please visit http://www.merge.fyi/terms and http://www.merge.fyi/privacy. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication where applicable.