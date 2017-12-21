iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To buy and download Metric: Pegasus Sector by Candlelight Labs, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Metric: Pegasus Sector

By Candlelight Labs

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Shoot for the stars and rescue the Princess in this gravity-based physics puzzler!

A POCKET-SIZED SPACE ODYSSEY

You always dreamed of being an astronaut, but the galaxy isn't always friendly to young spacefarers like yourself. All you wanted was to sneak out, play some tricks on the Earthlings, and get back in bed before anyone noticed… but you and the Princess were attacked by space pirates! Just like your parents warned you about.

Now, the Princess has been captured, and your ship is damaged. You're going to be in big trouble. Luckily, the Princess left behind a trail of stars to help find her, and you remember some gravitational physics from school. Use the gravity of the planets to navigate the hazards of space and rescue the Princess!

FUTURISTIC FEATURES

* Innovative, physics-based gameplay based on gravity
* Challenging spatial and temporal puzzles
* An entertaining storyline
* Handcrafted levels that can be solved in multiple ways
* New gameplay elements as you advance keep things fresh
* Beautiful space-themed graphics
* A fun way to learn how gravity works
* An immersive soundtrack
* Funny achievements
* Space aliens, lasers, and big explosions

AN EVOLVING STORY

Metric: Pegasus Sector is only the first episode in this space opera, and more episodes are on the way. Launch your spaceship today and see if you can collect all the stars!

FOLLOW US

Web: CandlelightLabs.com
Twitter: twitter.com/CandlelightHQ
Instagram: instagram.com/CandlelightLabs
Facebook: facebook.com/CandlelightLabs

Candlelight Labs Web SiteMetric: Pegasus Sector Support

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5
Metric: Pegasus Sector
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $0.99
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 59.9 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Candlelight Labs LLC
Rated 9+ for the following:
  • Infrequent/Mild Cartoon or Fantasy Violence
  • Made for Ages 9–11

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.