Description
Microsoft Edge, now available on iOS, creates one continuous browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. Content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat. Familiar Microsoft Edge features like the Hub allow users to organize the web in a way that cuts through the clutter, making it easier to find, view and manage their content on-the-go. Microsoft Edge is designed for Windows 10 users to browse the web how they need to, wherever they are, without disrupting their flow.
Continue on PC: Go anywhere and pick up where you left off by seamlessly moving content between your mobile device and PC (requires Windows 10 Fall Creator’s Update).
Data Sync: Your favorites, passwords, and reading list are synced across your devices, so no matter the device, your browser is always personalized to you.
Hub View: With your favorites, reading list, history and books all in one place, finding and managing your content is made simple.
QR Code Reader: Easily read QR codes at the touch of a button. Microsoft Edge will pull up the reading and information right onto your screen.
Voice Search: You can now use your voice to search the web. Ask a question or speak a prompt to use the web in more natural, familiar ways.
InPrivate: When you browse with InPrivate mode, your browsing data (like your history, temporary internet files, and cookies) isn't saved on your PC once you're done.
What's New in Version 41.6
This update includes iPhone X full screen support and many bug fixes and performance tuning.
We’re continuing to work hard to make this the best browser possible. Thank you for your patience!
Customer Reviews
Fantastic browser.
I’ve been a user and fan of chrome for a long time and saw edge and decided to give it a try for no reason at all. Long story short, after a week, it looks and feels better than any iOS browser. Will definitely be using this every iOS from now on!!
Almost perfect
Updated: with the addition of full screen iPhone X support, 5 stars.
Original: It’s fast, and the sync with my Windows 10 PC was dead easy to set up. I only removed a star because a month after the iPhone X shipped, there is no excuse for shipping an app that doesn’t fill the screen on the X.
Really impressed
The is a very impressive browser offering on iOS. I have fully switch off safari to give Edge a try and I don’t see myself going back to safari unless some glaring deficiencies surface (which I do not expect).
Well done on a very good app and browser Microsoft!
