Mighty Market aims to do three things simply and well:



1. Show you at a glance how the cryptocurrencies that you follow are doing.



2. Keep a list all your wallets and balances so that you can see your total market value across all cryptocurrencies in one place.



3. Integrate with the Nicehash mining pool so you can see a consolidated view of your unpaid balance, as well as how much you are earning per day, week, month and year.



Your cryptocurrency values can be displayed in the traditional national currency of your choice and the app provides three Today Widgets so that your information is always available.



Thank you for you trying Mighty Market – we'd love to hear from you with ideas and suggestions!



Mighty Market supports the 56 following cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, NEM, Dash, IOTA, Monero, Ethereum Classic, NEO, OmiseGO, Qtum, Hshare, BitConnect, Lisk, Stratis, Zcash, Waves, EOS, BitShares, Bytecoin, TenX, Stellar Lumens, Tether, Steem, MaidSafeCoin, Augur, Golem, MCAP, Dogecoin, Basic Attention Token, Factom, Iconomi, Siacoin, Ark, Komodo, Metal, Decred, Veritaseum, DigiByte, Byteball, PIVX, Gnosis, Binance Coin, DigixDAO, 0x, Populous, Nexus, Civic, Ardor, Status, GameCredits, Blocknet, FunFair, BitcoinDark, AdEx, Aeternity, Aragon, Bancor, Bytom, Dentacoin, Edgeless, Gas, Kyber Network, Lykke, Monaco, MusicCoin, NAV Coin, Nxt, Particl, SingularDTV, Syscoin, Ubiq, Verge