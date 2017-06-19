Mindscope - the Mind Mapping Outliner
By John Goering
Description
Mindscope is a new and powerfully simple way to store your thoughts without getting lost in the details.
• Quickly create text entries with a double-tap and drag them around, aligning them to each other. Perfect for brainstorming, capturing, and sorting thoughts or taking notes.
• Tapping an entry enters its own page where you can create more entries (and as many sub-boards as you like).
• Drag entries into other entries to quickly sort your thoughts into categories and projects.
• Keep track of lists, todos, notes, and anything else you feel like keeping track of, for example a list of ways to be funny when writing an app description. Or something.
• Copy and paste entries including their sub-entries
• Export all entries and sub-entries of a board via e-mail as a bullet list.
• Import any saved .mindscope file.
• Set a default font size for any board (long-press on a font size and select "Set As Default"
All of the above, as a universal app, with iCloud sync...completely for free! Yeah, I know, I can't believe it either. You can "pay" me with an App Store review, how does that sound?
However, if you are up for spending money, with the "Unlock Everything" in-app purchase, you can also save your own .mindscope files, search through all your entries instantly, create cross-links between boards, create arrows and lines between entries, set up a grid background for a page, set your own colors per page, and export boards to an OPML file (suitable for opening in most major mind-mapping programs). Any upcoming features in future updates will be included for the unlocked version at no extra cost.
See a video of Mindscope in action at http://www.mindscopeapp.com
Quotes from happy customers:
"It’s hitting a sweet spot for me. I have pretty much every single Mind-Mapping or Outlining app for iOS, and this is among the best.”
“This is EXACTLY what I've been hoping for. I so need to send flowers to your mother for having you.”
"Mindscope is a terrific app, elegant, easy to use, and incredibly useful.”
"Scapple for Mac comes closest to Mindscope in its combination of function, ease of use and minimalism but Mindscope is better."
"A very cool app. Think of it as Workflowy unbound from the outline."
What's New in Version 1.5
After many, MANY hours of work, this is the update you've all been waiting for! Before I get to what all is new, I first want to give a HUGE thank you to...YOU. You all have been incredibly kind and patient and encouraging over this long wait. Your emails and app reviews have been one of the highlights of this whole project for me.
So, without further ado, here are the big new things in Mindscope 1.5:
--- iPhone & iPad compatible ---
That's right, Mindscope now runs on your iPhone as well for when you're on the go! It's really useful for taking notes on the go. Especially because of...
--- iCloud sync ---
Your Mindscope entries can now be stored in iCloud. If you do so, it will sync between your iPhone and your iPad! If there are any problems, please let me know! I have spent many hours testing and polishing this - it should Just Work.
Note that if you don't want to use this, you also have the option to simply work locally (like before).
The entries are synced when you have Internet and are primarily updated when you first open up the app. If you've made a change on your other device that you aren't seeing yet, trying exiting and re-entering.
--- Bluetooth keyboard fix ---
Bluetooth keyboards now work great again with Mindscope! Creating entries used to not work when a Bluetooth keyboard was connected. This has now been fixed, in fact, I've gone even further and added a ton of...
--- Keyboard shortcuts ---
Many, MANY new keyboard shortcuts makes using Mindscope with a keyboard simply awesome. Hold down the Cmd key on your keyboard to see them all. Everything from navigating to creating to editing to styling can now be done via keyboard. It's AWESOME, if I do say so myself (and I do).
--- New action side menu ---
Instead of a popup, an action bar now slides in when highlighting entries - this makes life way easier especially on the iPhone, since this way the action buttons won't pop up under your finger, and also there is room for all the actions.
--- Massive internal refactoring & rewrite in Swift ---
This one you won't see much of on the outside, but I've rewritten many parts of the app in Swift to provide a better foundation for The Future.
Please let me know what you think, and if you like it, consider updating your App Store review!
Finally I'd like to give a special shoutout to Chris Galtenberg who was far and away the biggest encourager of them all - Chris, your passion for Mindscope nearly rivals my own. Thanks for being awesome, man!
Customer Reviews
Simply the best
This mind-mapping app gets everything right:
* No root node needed, just free-form thinking
* You can "zoom in" to any element and go deeper, just like Workflowy
* Having your mindmap sync'd right to iPhone and back again is unbelievably beneficial - sync is freaking hard, and this app is done right
* Build a table of columns/rows/cells/any, this helps the thinking process so much sometimes
* The select+drag feels just right
* Rich keyboard shortcuts, dreamy...
* Easily configurable look
* Export options, OPML included
This is a classic app. Should come standard on every iOS device. 10 stars out of 5.
SPEEDY. RELIABLE. GET FULL VERSION. NO REGRETS !
I will try to keep short as it's a first review after a precursory glance on the app.
Incl this app my iPhone 6+ has 1,145 apps installed with 2GB roughly free- this tends to slows my apps down considerably and also causes them to quit or hang.
Not so with Mindscope. Great sign!
So beyond the speed of entry and reliability, what else for a mindmapping app to recommend that makes it stand out in a sea of many others with similar features (more or less)?
For me it was the ability to use or flow through mind mapping in a more intuitive and faster process.
It's kind of interesting because even though I enjoy the conventionality of bubbles around nodes etc this basically does away with it and leaves the nodes more free form and maneuverable.
It's fun to use and reminded me of another fav app that now is sadly no longer available - iMandalArt.
In such a fashion it gets you to step through the nodes with a trail up top on the page so you can navigate and while that probably speeds up the entire app Vs having so many elements on a page to keep displaying it also is a cleaner and more logical way to use mind maps IMHO.
One other feature that is unique and a reason to get this app is the ability to take your map and export as a bulleted list.
This isn't offered on most apps and I'd been looking for such an option for a while now on the iOS scene.
This allows you to free form mind map but then still be able to set up a todo style list that is a little easier to work off should you for e.g. be brainstorming for a project (mindmap ) and then executing (bullet list).
-on that note---
*NOTE TO DEV*
I was able to successfully export the provided map as a bulleted list on email as tested option but somehow this wasn't able to execute on native app 'notes' which I found strange as notes app does allow rich text display.
I haven't tried other options I had like Evernote or other text based processor etc but for now will copy off email draft if needed.
Therefore,
1) please explain/ fix bulleted list export for native iOS notes as I think it's a significantly used app for most esp with its useful updates etc
2)please consider upcoming features to include linking to native iOS calendar/reminders and thereby providing ability to schedule alarms tasks
Granted not easy and not best use case for app but as I see it, a logical extension of an app I'd be using to pen down thoughts/plans etc.
In SUMMARY
So this is already long enough and really it all came down to the basics for me to review it positively as it's speed and reliability for me - it does have plenty more options to check out so go for it - you really won't regret it provided you know what it does and what it does not!
Bluetooth Keyboard Support!
Got updated with BT support, plus some other fancy things. No complaints here anymore.
