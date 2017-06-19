SPEEDY. RELIABLE. GET FULL VERSION. NO REGRETS !

by -MZK-

I will try to keep short as it's a first review after a precursory glance on the app.



Incl this app my iPhone 6+ has 1,145 apps installed with 2GB roughly free- this tends to slows my apps down considerably and also causes them to quit or hang.



Not so with Mindscope. Great sign!



So beyond the speed of entry and reliability, what else for a mindmapping app to recommend that makes it stand out in a sea of many others with similar features (more or less)?



For me it was the ability to use or flow through mind mapping in a more intuitive and faster process.

It's kind of interesting because even though I enjoy the conventionality of bubbles around nodes etc this basically does away with it and leaves the nodes more free form and maneuverable.



It's fun to use and reminded me of another fav app that now is sadly no longer available - iMandalArt.



In such a fashion it gets you to step through the nodes with a trail up top on the page so you can navigate and while that probably speeds up the entire app Vs having so many elements on a page to keep displaying it also is a cleaner and more logical way to use mind maps IMHO.



One other feature that is unique and a reason to get this app is the ability to take your map and export as a bulleted list.

This isn't offered on most apps and I'd been looking for such an option for a while now on the iOS scene.



This allows you to free form mind map but then still be able to set up a todo style list that is a little easier to work off should you for e.g. be brainstorming for a project (mindmap ) and then executing (bullet list).



-on that note---

*NOTE TO DEV*

I was able to successfully export the provided map as a bulleted list on email as tested option but somehow this wasn't able to execute on native app 'notes' which I found strange as notes app does allow rich text display.

I haven't tried other options I had like Evernote or other text based processor etc but for now will copy off email draft if needed.



Therefore,

1) please explain/ fix bulleted list export for native iOS notes as I think it's a significantly used app for most esp with its useful updates etc

2)please consider upcoming features to include linking to native iOS calendar/reminders and thereby providing ability to schedule alarms tasks

Granted not easy and not best use case for app but as I see it, a logical extension of an app I'd be using to pen down thoughts/plans etc.



In SUMMARY

So this is already long enough and really it all came down to the basics for me to review it positively as it's speed and reliability for me - it does have plenty more options to check out so go for it - you really won't regret it provided you know what it does and what it does not!