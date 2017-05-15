Missive - Team Email, Chat and Tasks
By Heliom Inc.
Open iTunes to buy and download apps.
Description
Missive lets teams manage shared inboxes and collaborate around emails. Chat, share attachments and assign tasks right from your inbox. Use shared labels to organize conversations by project or department.
• Canned Responses - Create reusable templates to save time on repetitive emails.
• Collaborative Writing - Compose emails together and get reviewed in real time.
• Read Receipts - Know exactly if and when recipients read your emails.
• Snooze - Set reminders on emails and chats to clean up your inbox.
• Send Later - Draft an email and schedule it to be sent at just the right time.
• Pinned Conversations - Drag important conversations to the sidebar for quick access.
And much more…
• Auto CC / BCC
• Snooze only if nobody replies
• Push notifications
• Rich text and HTML signatures
• Connect with Google
• Gmail search syntax
• Sharable conversation links
• Unified inbox
Learn more at https://missiveapp.com/
What's New in Version 4.2.0
Thanks again to early adopters of our iOS app! Here are the improvements and fixes in this release:
• New: Swipe from the edge of the screen to go back to conversation list or close sidebar
• Improved: Tapping top bar in conversation view now scrolls to top of emails and comments
• Improved: Images in comments can now be opened with just a tap
• Fixed: Pictures uploaded from iOS devices will no longer appear rotated or skewed
• Fixed: Unread count not decreasing in top bar when archiving unread conversations
• Fixed: Dock badge not being cleared upon logging out
A few iPad-specific fixes:
• Fixed: Keyboard automatically dismissing when typing search or @mention
• Fixed: Large grey area shown at bottom of screen when connecting hardware keyboard
• Fixed: Search icon positioning
• Fixed: Reply menu positioning
Customers Also Bought
- Free
- Category: Business
- Updated: May 15, 2017
- Version: 4.2.0
- Size: 29.3 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Heliom Inc.
- © 2017 Heliom, Inc.
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.