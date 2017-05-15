iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Missive - Team Email, Chat and Tasks by Heliom Inc., get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download
iTunes for Mac + PC

Missive - Team Email, Chat and Tasks

By Heliom Inc.

View More by This Developer

Open iTunes to buy and download apps.

Description

Missive lets teams manage shared inboxes and collaborate around emails. Chat, share attachments and assign tasks right from your inbox. Use shared labels to organize conversations by project or department.

• Canned Responses - Create reusable templates to save time on repetitive emails.

• Collaborative Writing - Compose emails together and get reviewed in real time.

• Read Receipts - Know exactly if and when recipients read your emails.

• Snooze - Set reminders on emails and chats to clean up your inbox.

• Send Later - Draft an email and schedule it to be sent at just the right time.

• Pinned Conversations - Drag important conversations to the sidebar for quick access.

And much more…

• Auto CC / BCC
• Snooze only if nobody replies
• Push notifications
• Rich text and HTML signatures
• Connect with Google
• Gmail search syntax
• Sharable conversation links
• Unified inbox

Learn more at https://missiveapp.com/

Heliom Inc. Web SiteMissive - Team Email, Chat and Tasks Support

What's New in Version 4.2.0

Thanks again to early adopters of our iOS app! Here are the improvements and fixes in this release:

• New: Swipe from the edge of the screen to go back to conversation list or close sidebar

• Improved: Tapping top bar in conversation view now scrolls to top of emails and comments

• Improved: Images in comments can now be opened with just a tap

• Fixed: Pictures uploaded from iOS devices will no longer appear rotated or skewed

• Fixed: Unread count not decreasing in top bar when archiving unread conversations

• Fixed: Dock badge not being cleared upon logging out

A few iPad-specific fixes:

• Fixed: Keyboard automatically dismissing when typing search or @mention

• Fixed: Large grey area shown at bottom of screen when connecting hardware keyboard

• Fixed: Search icon positioning

• Fixed: Reply menu positioning

Screenshots

iPhone iPad
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 5
iPad Screenshot 1
iPad Screenshot 2
iPad Screenshot 3
iPad Screenshot 4
iPad Screenshot 5

Customers Also Bought

Missive - Team Email, Chat and Tasks
View in iTunes
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • Free
  • Category: Business
  • Updated:
  • Version: 4.2.0
  • Size: 29.3 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Heliom, Inc.
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

We have not received enough ratings to display an average for the current version of this application.