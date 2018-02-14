Moleskine Actions 4+
Keep on top of everything in your head, whether it’s movies to watch or the details of your next big project. Designed for busy people who live by making lists to stay on track at work and home, the digital card based design is a clutter-free way to visualise everything that needs doing.
Collect your thoughts in a calm interface with simple natural language like “Water the plants every Saturday” then let Actions take care of reminding you automatically.
–––FEATURES–––
• Create Action Cards to note things you do not want to forget.
• Type naturally like “Post status report every second Friday” and Actions takes care of the scheduling, reminders and notifications.
• Drag and drop your Action Cards into custom Lists to organise them intuitively
• Colour code each list to further personalise your productivity system
• Use the Schedule to see all of the Actions coming up
• Swipe on Action Cards to complete them, delete them and set reminders.
• Add free-form notes to Action Cards for extra details like phone numbers
• Get push notifications, you can quickly choose reminders for the Morning, Afternoon, Evening or custom times
• Create repeating actions with advanced rules like “Call Sam every second Tuesday in June”
• Automatically and securely sync all of your Actions to the cloud instantly
• To keep your lists manageable, Actions will automatically suggest Action Cards that should be rescheduled or deleted
• Use the iOS Share extension to bring lists from other apps into Actions easily
• Use Siri to manage your actions for hands-free productivity!
Actions is a sophisticated app for getting things done, but it’s even more powerful if you have Timepage. With Timepage installed, your calendar events will automatically appear in the Schedule screen in Actions so you can see everything in context. In Timepage, you can see scheduled actions alongside your events. Master your calendar events and your to-dos with the ultimate productivity app duo!
–––MEMBERSHIP–––
Actions is a membership service with a free trial. Download the app free to try it out without restriction or registration. After the trial period you can choose to purchase a membership which allows unlimited use across all of your devices.
Without an active membership, you can still use the app in read-only mode.
• Unlimited access on all your devices.
• Both monthly and annual options available.
Price may vary by location. Subscriptions will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription will automatically renew unless automatic renewal is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. You can manage your subscriptions and automatic renewal status in Account Settings after purchase. Any unused portion of the free trial period will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription.
Privacy Policy: https://moleskine-actions.helpscoutdocs.com/actions-privacy
Terms of Service: https://moleskine-actions.helpscoutdocs.com/actions-terms
–––QUESTIONS?–––
If you’ve got a question or something isn’t working quite right, you can contact us directly from the Menu > Help > Contact Support.
Got a feature idea? Let us know at https://bonobo.canny.io/actions
–––THANK YOU–––
We have put thousands of hours into creating Actions. We read every single one of your reviews. If you enjoy using Actions please take a minute to leave us a nice review, thank you!
Customer Reviews
Hamstrung by Subscription Model
cdkii
Much like the switch to subscription model in Timepage, I don't see this being a category of software worth paying for in perpetuity.
I understand developers want to have steady income, but this app is not providing any service that can't be had elsewhere and many of those competitors come without the experience of Moleskine wanting to reach into my pocket every month.
Developer Response
Hi Cdkii - we have been working hard on Actions for the last year and have even bigger plans for the future. Apps require continuous work by a lot of people. Subscription helps us plan for the long term and provide new features you want, reliability with new hardware, quality assurance, maintenance and more. It also pays for the infrastructure required for the core features to run. We feel our pricing is modest considering what we provide and offer substantial discounts for annual membership (50% off the monthly price, annualised). We also provide a free trial so you can use the app without restriction and decide after that. I hope that helps clarify things from our perspective - please get in touch if you have any questions.
👎🏻 Subscription Band Wagon App 👎🏻
mdstone
I use Timepage but I got in before they switched to a subscription model. This app starts with the subscription service after a “trial” which I HATE and refuse to use. I’ll buy an app once but if it’s a subscription program to keep using it, I’m out. This is a greedy dev and makes me not want to use any of their stuff. What happened to the days when you could just buy an app and use it when you needed to instead of paying for it every single month?! There are MANY other choices out there that don’t have a subscription. Just dumb. Stay away unless you’re cool with giving them money over and over and over and over and over again.
Failed to balance
The92rpm
Pros-
1. It looks good
And that’s it.
Developers missed the point of scheduler app. It doesn’t offer any effective methods to manage todos and tasks.
Integration with Timepage doesn't offer any benefits neither. Feels like using two duplicated apps.
Widgets surprisingly takes tons of spaces for no reason.
Lack of basic features and usability which tons of other free task manage apps offer.
$12 or $24 per year to add tasks on this app which costs you up to $120 if you are using this app for 5 years, despite paying another up to $120 per year to manage events on Timepage.
It’s simply not worthy app.
Features on this app should have been a part of Timepage, not a separate app since Timepage itself is overpriced anyways.
