Description
Using a smart detection algorithm Momento automatically creates beautiful moments using your already on the device photos.
You can supercharge you GIFs with:
- AR
- Filters
- Contrast & Brightness
- Speed
- Direction
- Trim
- Stickers
- Text
- Zoom
- GIPHY
- Effects
And share them directly in:
- iMessage
- WhatsApp
- WeChat
- LINE
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Messenger
- Instagram
- Snapchat
- And More
Get ready to have some fun!
What's New in Version 4.0.1
Momento 4.0 is here!
This update is focused on amazing new features, a new design, and performance improvements:
- AR Effects (Confetti, Hearts, Stars, Love, Snow) - New amazing effects, currently limited to portrait photos taken with iPhone 7 & 8 Plus on iOS 11.
- Trim – you can finally trim a Moment to your liking!
- Album selection when creating from library.
- Expand and collapse the preview when creating a moment from your library.
- New camera.
- Better navigation with new Memories and Recents tabs.
Follow us on Instagram @momento.gifs, Facebook & Twitter @MomentoGIFs.
One more thing... If you love Momento, please rate us on the App Store! We'll be forever thankful to you.
Customer Reviews
Game over?
I dont really understand - switch to "premium" to import my photos? What else can this app can do other than playing with my photos?!?
Am I missing something or it was just rendered useless whitout paying? Anyway, delete is a good choice if doubt.
edit: Thanks for devs response. It's not about update, it's all about this artificial term "freemium". If I want to create gifs from my photos, I should have to pay. It's a tryout. Forget the fancy-trendi "new" apple terms. Its a good old tryout. Not free, not premium. A paid app and its tryout version. The model existed before apple even know anything about mobile and apps.
