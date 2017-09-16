iTunes

Opening the iTunes Store.If iTunes doesn't open, click the iTunes application icon in your Dock or on your Windows desktop.
Opening the iBooks Store.If iBooks doesn't open, click the iBooks app in your Dock.
iTunes

iTunes is the world's easiest way to organize and add to your digital media collection.

We are unable to find iTunes on your computer. To download the free app Momento - GIF Maker by Genady Okrain, get iTunes now.

Already have iTunes? Click I Have iTunes to open it now.

I Have iTunes Free Download

Momento - GIF Maker

By Genady Okrain

View More by This Developer

This app is only available on the App Store for iOS devices.

Description

Using a smart detection algorithm Momento automatically creates beautiful moments using your already on the device photos.

You can supercharge you GIFs with:
- AR
- Filters
- Contrast & Brightness
- Speed
- Direction
- Trim
- Stickers
- Text
- Zoom
- GIPHY
- Effects

And share them directly in:
- iMessage
- WhatsApp
- WeChat
- LINE
- Facebook
- Twitter
- Messenger
- Instagram
- Snapchat
- And More

If you choose to purchase Momento Premium, payment will be charged to your iTunes account, and your account will be charged for renewal 24-hours prior to the end of the current period. Auto-renewal may be turned off at any time by going to your settings in the iTunes Store after purchase. Current pricing options are $9.99/year, $0.99/month or $19.99 one-time, and may vary from country to country.

Privacy Policy: https://momentogifs.com/privacy-policy
Terms of Use: https://momentogifs.com/terms-of-use

Get ready to have some fun!

Genady Okrain Web SiteMomento - GIF Maker Support

What's New in Version 4.0.1

Momento 4.0 is here!
 
This update is focused on amazing new features, a new design, and performance improvements:
- AR Effects (Confetti, Hearts, Stars, Love, Snow) - New amazing effects, currently limited to portrait photos taken with iPhone 7 & 8 Plus on iOS 11.
- Trim – you can finally trim a Moment to your liking!
- Album selection when creating from library.
- Expand and collapse the preview when creating a moment from your library.
- New camera.
- Better navigation with new Memories and Recents tabs.

Follow us on Instagram @momento.gifs, Facebook & Twitter @MomentoGIFs.

One more thing... If you love Momento, please rate us on the App Store! We'll be forever thankful to you.

Screenshots

iPhone iMessage
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2
iPhone Screenshot 3
iPhone Screenshot 4
iPhone Screenshot 1
iPhone Screenshot 2

Customer Reviews

Game over?

I dont really understand - switch to "premium" to import my photos? What else can this app can do other than playing with my photos?!?
Am I missing something or it was just rendered useless whitout paying? Anyway, delete is a good choice if doubt.

edit: Thanks for devs response. It's not about update, it's all about this artificial term "freemium". If I want to create gifs from my photos, I should have to pay. It's a tryout. Forget the fancy-trendi "new" apple terms. Its a good old tryout. Not free, not premium. A paid app and its tryout version. The model existed before apple even know anything about mobile and apps.

Customers Also Bought

Momento - GIF Maker
View in iTunes
Offers iMessage App for iOS
  • Free
  • Category: Photo & Video
  • Updated:
  • Version: 4.0.1
  • Size: 75.3 MB
  • Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Momento
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

Current Version:
All Versions:

Top In-App Purchases

  1. Momento Premium Yearly$9.99
  2. Momento Premium Monthly$0.99
  3. Momento Premium One-Time$19.99