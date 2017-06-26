MoMo - Take a Photo, Learn a New Word
By Dots Connecting Pte. Ltd.
Description
Is your toddler starting to pick up new words? Is he/she getting quite curious about that camera function in your phone?
Let MoMo tell your child what's in the photo he/she just took! You can even ask MoMo to say the word out loud!
There's a "Treasure Hunt" module in the app where MoMo will guide your child on what objects (eg. spoon, bowl, etc) to look for in the kitchen!
Finally, we have an adult/violence content filter where MoMo will prompt your child to re-take another new photo if we detect any objectionable content submitted in the original photo.
This app focuses on English words. If you're interested in teaching your child new words in other languages, check out our other MoMo series apps!
- $0.99
- Category: Education
- Released: Jun 26, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 9.8 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Dots Connecting Pte. Ltd.
- © 2017 Dots Connecting
Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.