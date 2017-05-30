iTunes

Monument Valley 2

By ustwo Games Ltd

Editors’ Choice
Description

Guide a mother and her child as they embark on a journey through magical architecture, discovering illusionary pathways and delightful puzzles as you learn the secrets of the Sacred Geometry.

Sequel to the Apple Game of the Year 2014, Monument Valley 2 presents a brand new adventure set in a beautiful and impossible world.

Help Ro as she teaches her child about the mysteries of the valley, exploring stunning environments and manipulating architecture to guide them on their way.

A STANDALONE ADVENTURE
A completely new story from the Monument Valley universe. You don’t need to have previously played Monument Valley to enjoy Monument Valley 2.

INDIVIDUALLY CRAFTED PUZZLES
Enjoy beautiful levels filled with illusory, meditative puzzles, using brand new interactions to explore the changing dynamics between characters.

CONTEMPORARY VISUALS
Artwork inspired by an eclectic mixture of architectural styles, artistic movements and personal influences, each translated into stunning geometric structures.

BEAUTIFUL AUDIO
Immerse yourself in uniquely melodic interactive soundscapes, tailored perfectly to every step of Ro and her child’s journey.

Monument Valley 2 is only compatible with devices running iOS 9 or later.

Monument Valley 2
This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad
  • $4.99
  • Category: Games
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0
  • Size: 829 MB
  • Languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Traditional Chinese, Turkish
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 ustwo Games Ltd
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

