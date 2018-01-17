As creators we understand having an idea can be hard, so we built moonshot to help with some of the challenges of starting a new idea.



Moonshot helps you start, plan and make your idea a reality.



Start using moonshot by creating a project and start jotting down your idea.



Complete the plan to bring your idea closer to reality. Moonshot makes planning easier by helping you cover the following; The idea, features, market, the team, costs, the business model and everything else.



Set yourself milestones to help you achieve your goals. We have created some milestones to help get started, from design and building a product to launch day.



Make 2018 your year by starting your big idea today for the price of a sandwich.



Features:



- Create Projects

- Jot Down Your Ideas

- Track Your Progress

- Complete & Set Milestones

- Keep All Your Moonshots In One Place

- Designed With iPhone X In Mind

- 3D Touch

- Spotlight Search