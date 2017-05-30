My Dog App - Care my Dog 4+
Rukshan Perera
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
A Dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves him self.
My Dog App is capable of recording your dogs information. Record the milestones of your dog, track your dog's weight, save your dog's pictures, and track your dog’s veterinary, medications, vaccinations and other information relevant with your dogs.
What's New
Version 1.4
- Added Store Locator and Clinic Locator
Ratings and Reviews
Easy and informative
mamawendy
Once I paid the 99 cents to remove all adds, I really liked the app. You can store information for multiple pets. The home page has multiple icons to ease the navigation process. I can store my 3 month old puppy’s daily routine in the diary, which is a huge help with potty training. Also, I can log my vet visits. I HIGHLY recommend this APP👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
Hard to see
$(&97?!&
The white text on the grey background is hard to see, ads are super annoying. Can’t imagine being able to use this in an emergency. If I was at the vets and it was difficult to see and kept stalling while it tried to load ads where I had limited service I would be very upset.
