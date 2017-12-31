My Resolution
By Pioneer Mobile Applications, LLC
Description
Every year millions of people come up with New Year resolutions that they seek out to fulfill by the end of the year. Unfortunately many forget and lose focus on these resolutions within a few weeks. My Resolution is here to help solve that problem!
With My Resolution, you can:
- Set your own personal resolutions
- Get reminded daily, weekly, or monthly of your resolutions
- Get ideas of different resolutions
- Tap the screen to toggle through different backgrounds and your resolutions
- Free
- Category: Productivity
- Released: Dec 31, 2017
- Version: 1.0
- Size: 8.0 MB
- Language: English
- Seller: Pioneer Mobile Applications, LLC
- © Pioneer Mobile Applications, LLC
