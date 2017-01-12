Description

New Resident Services provides you with our easy-to-use MyMovingList App providing a checklist and other valuable information for your local or USA domestic moves.

The all-purpose moving tasks allow you to add your own tasks for whatever personal needs you may have. Our design gives you the ability to send self-notification reminders, email yourself a reminder task list, write and keep notes, print labels for your boxes (5168 Avery Labels), and sync your other smart devices.

Our checklist - organizer makes available several informational resource links to guide you while in the moving process. It is intended for individuals exploring a move, in the planning process, or if packing right now. The app is primarily set for use in the continental USA but can also be used in other English speaking countries. Various moving resource links are provided including access to the US Post office change of address website, voter registration changes, and US state and government links. In some cities, links are available from local business sponsors offering Moving Box and Supply Purchases, Storage Facilities, Moving Services, Moving Truck/Container rentals, and other services for your next home.