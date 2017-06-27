Namey helps you find the perfect baby name suggestions matching your unique requirements using the power of advanced artificial intelligence and collaboration.





Description



Namey helps solve a very real problem: how to choose a name for your baby when there are so many options as well as keen family members ready to offer up their name suggestions.

With specific search filters like baby name origin, first letter, desired characteristics, name meaning and other family members’ names, powered by artificial intelligence and smart algorithmic matching, you can find baby name suggestions tailored to your unique requirements.

Save and shortlist your favourite baby names and create polls to share with your loved ones via the most popular social media apps. Ask them to vote on the baby names they like the most. They can send you polls of their favourite names too. That way everyone feels involved, connected and has fun!

You’ll find a name you love in no time. Maybe even one you never thought of.





How Namey works



• Enter your unique baby name requirements, like name origin, preferred first letter, desired characteristics, name meaning and other family members’ names and let Namey do its smart algorithmic magic to find you relevant and meaningful baby name suggestions from a database of over 25,000 original and traditional baby names.



• Select the baby names that you love the most from your search results and create polls.



• Share your polls with friends and family via popular social media apps and ask them to vote for the names they love the most.



• Explore trending names from your shared polls and see who’s voted.



• Encourage friends and family to send polls of their favourite baby names to you.



• Find the perfect baby name and have fun doing it!





Namey Version 1.0 Features



Namey Version 1.0 series includes all the features of the free version, Namey Lite, plus advanced artificial intelligence and algorithmic matching and lots of additional extras, including:



- Enhanced Algorithmic matching for more accurate results

- Machine learning to improve name suggestions

- Access over 25,000+ names in our master database

- Include up to 15 names in created poll

- Create and share unlimited Polls with family and friends

- See who’s voted in your shared polls

- Priority response to support desk queries

- Two-factor authentication for enhanced security

- Vote for local charities you'd like us to donate to

- Receive updates and latest features first.



Namey helps turn finding a baby name from an overwhelming task to an innovative, collaborative and fun experience.



Namey Release 1.0 is all about helping you to find the perfect baby name in a collaborative and fun way. Once you’ve found your baby’s name and your newborn baby is here, use the Media section to explore inspirational and soothing audio and video content. As we’ve launched the App in the holy month of Ramadan and Hajj (Islamic calendar) we’ve included a curated selection of links to media originating from the Muslim world.



Namey is currently optimised for iPhone 5/5s/5c/SE, 6/6 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, 7/7 Plus and 8/8 Plus. An iPhone X and dedicated iPad/iPad Pro version will be released soon so you can use Namey from your chosen device.



Share the love with other baby namers and rate Namey in the iTunes stores. Tell us what you love and what you’d like to see improved to enhance your baby naming experience.