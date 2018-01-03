* Using your secret key, encrypt your text to natural text.



* It is almost impossible to break this encryption, since there is no way to understand if it is really broken or not.



* App now supports 9 languages: Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Norwegian and Spanish



* Improve your secrecy by encrypting messages before sending them through Apps like, email, sms, whatsapp, skype, telegram, line and so on.



* Number of characters in a message is limited in this App: 30 characters for Chinese language and 50 characters for other languages.



* In-app purchase lets you to have unlimited number of characters in your text for encryption or decryption as well as removing all the advertisements.