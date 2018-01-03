Natural Text 4+
Hassan Chizari
-
- Free
- Offers In-App Purchases
Screenshots
Description
* Using your secret key, encrypt your text to natural text.
* It is almost impossible to break this encryption, since there is no way to understand if it is really broken or not.
* App now supports 9 languages: Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Norwegian and Spanish
* Improve your secrecy by encrypting messages before sending them through Apps like, email, sms, whatsapp, skype, telegram, line and so on.
* Number of characters in a message is limited in this App: 30 characters for Chinese language and 50 characters for other languages.
* In-app purchase lets you to have unlimited number of characters in your text for encryption or decryption as well as removing all the advertisements.
* It is almost impossible to break this encryption, since there is no way to understand if it is really broken or not.
* App now supports 9 languages: Chinese, Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Norwegian and Spanish
* Improve your secrecy by encrypting messages before sending them through Apps like, email, sms, whatsapp, skype, telegram, line and so on.
* Number of characters in a message is limited in this App: 30 characters for Chinese language and 50 characters for other languages.
* In-app purchase lets you to have unlimited number of characters in your text for encryption or decryption as well as removing all the advertisements.
What's New
Version 1.1
* Reduced number of advertisements
* Updated the description
* Bug fix
* Updated the description
* Bug fix
Information
- Seller
- Hassan Chizari
- Size
- 22.1 MB
- Category
- Utilities
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian Bokmål, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Age Rating
- Rated 4+
- Copyright
- © Hassan Chizari
- Price
- Free
- In-App Purchases
-
- Unlimited Characters $0.99
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.