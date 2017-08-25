iTunes

By Evgeny Cherpak

Description

Control Netflix on your Mac from your couch using iPhone or iPad.

FEATURES
* Launch Netflix in default browser
* Play
* Pause
* Volume Up & Down
* Mute
* Fast forward
* Rewind
* Keyboard & trackpad input:

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
- Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;
- iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;
- Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.

Evgeny Cherpak Web SiteNetflix Remote Control for Mac Support

  • Free
  • Category: Entertainment
  • Released:
  • Version: 1.0.0
  • Size: 29.0 MB
  • Apple Watch: Yes
  • Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Cherpak Evgeny
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Customer Ratings

This application hasn’t received enough ratings to display a summary.

