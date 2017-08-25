Netflix Remote Control for Mac
By Evgeny Cherpak
Description
Control Netflix on your Mac from your couch using iPhone or iPad.
FEATURES
* Launch Netflix in default browser
* Play
* Pause
* Volume Up & Down
* Mute
* Fast forward
* Rewind
* Keyboard & trackpad input:
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
- Mac with macOS 10.9 or above and Helper app installed;
- iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 9 or above;
- Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.
- Free
- Category: Entertainment
- Released: Aug 25, 2017
- Version: 1.0.0
- Size: 29.0 MB
- Apple Watch: Yes
- Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese
- Seller: Evgeny Cherpak
- © 2017 Cherpak Evgeny
Compatibility: Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.