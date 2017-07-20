Description

Newchip helps you discover investment opportunities from the world's leading platforms. For the first time, you can now invest in startups alongside the biggest sharks and investors!



Discover

Explore investment opportunities by category and industry. Connect with investments based on your interest and preferences via machine learning, swiping left and right to locate the best deals for you!



Learn

Stay up to date with the latest news and and insights. Get notified when the news mentions companies your invested in or that you're following via notifications.



Follow

Found an opportunity you’re interested in but it’s too early in its fundraise? Follow it and invest before closing! Track competitors and invest on your own terms.



Score

Utilize our CrowdScore system to rate and review opportunities based on the metrics important to you! Help the market do the due diligence and make the best rise to the top!



Investment Plans

Invest as low as $100 minimum in companies or create an instant portfolio of $1,000 utilizing our payment plan to get your foot in the door with the biggest sharks.



Disclaimer:

Investing in or lending to early stage businesses involves a high level of risk, including potentially illiquidity (inability to sell assets quickly or without substantial loss in value), lack of dividends, loss of capital and dilution risk and it should be alone only as a part if a diversified portfolio. All loans are subject to credit review and approval. Actual rates and payments depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, credit usage and history.