Newchip helps you discover investment opportunities from the world's leading platforms. For the first time, you can now invest in startups alongside the biggest sharks and investors!
Discover
Explore investment opportunities by category and industry. Connect with investments based on your interest and preferences via machine learning, swiping left and right to locate the best deals for you!
Learn
Stay up to date with the latest news and and insights. Get notified when the news mentions companies your invested in or that you're following via notifications.
Follow
Found an opportunity you’re interested in but it’s too early in its fundraise? Follow it and invest before closing! Track competitors and invest on your own terms.
Score
Utilize our CrowdScore system to rate and review opportunities based on the metrics important to you! Help the market do the due diligence and make the best rise to the top!
Investment Plans
Invest as low as $100 minimum in companies or create an instant portfolio of $1,000 utilizing our payment plan to get your foot in the door with the biggest sharks.
Disclaimer:
Investing in or lending to early stage businesses involves a high level of risk, including potentially illiquidity (inability to sell assets quickly or without substantial loss in value), lack of dividends, loss of capital and dilution risk and it should be alone only as a part if a diversified portfolio. All loans are subject to credit review and approval. Actual rates and payments depends upon credit score, loan amount, loan term, credit usage and history.
Customer Reviews
Great option and easy
This was my first time using NewChip and l was surprised how easy it was. The emails are great reminders to do the things that help raise money and the app is easy to use ve raised most of my goal in just 48 hours, not that it was a lofty goal but NewChip made it easy. Thank you!
Good app
I've played and started a startup business for a long time. If anyone wants to get started and start with the startup should try this application, simple but short, easy to understand and easy to apply.
Wonderful app
Recently I found this app, this is my favourite app that it helps me a lot to safe investment. It is an easy to use and simple app an also it has excellent design . Get it and good luck.
