- The next generation of habit and goal tracking -



Nirow is a must-have mobile app for people who struggle with their motivation to keep track of their life. Combining the best features of a Health App & Habit Tracker, Nirow helps you TRACK, REMIND and MAINTAIN your goals and habits EFFORTLESSLY. Our INSIGHTFUL and MOTIVATING graphs that record your daily improvement let you take one step further to completely remove demotivation out of your productive life!



“It costs you nothing to try an impressive technology before any of your friends do” - Peter, CEO Nirow



Nirow is simply NOT a traditional tracker:



(o) AUTOMATED TRACKING:



Nirow connects to many trusted services and apps, including Apple Health, Fitbit, RescueTime, and Location:

- Be the first to see how Facebook time gets in the way of your assignment; how much time today you have spent mastering Photoshop. Just tell Nirow how to track, the rest is taken care in silence.

- Visiting your favorite gym frequently? Let Nirow know and the next time you come or leave, your habit “Hit the gym” is marked done on the spot!



(o) TRACK MORE, SAME TIME:



Nirow cares about your health! We try to cover as many health services as possible. With Apple Health and Fitbit support, we make sure your steps, kcal burned, weight changes (and more) will not go unnoticed!



Nirow cares about your productivity! Now you can track how much time you are on social media or using any tool on your computer/phone. Learn a new IT language? Set goal to make sure you are coding enough time today!



(o) BEAUTIFUL, MOTIVATING GRAPHS:



Nirow provides our customers with super detailed, easy-to-understand charts, streaks, progress within a time period. There is no better way to motivate yourself by looking at your growth every now and then!



The more graphs you have, the MORE OPPORTUNITIES for you to discover their relationships. For example, the number of gym time per week versus the rate of weight loss, or the hours of Facebook time before bed versus the hours of deep sleep...



(o) FLEXIBLE, TIMELY REMINDERS



Nirow lets you use the app at your own will! You can set reminders every day, 3 times/week, even multiple times/day!



As your motivation starts to fade away, our cheering, arousing reminders will trigger your pride of maintaining a full-week streak, or your enjoyment after jogging in the park last time.



(o) SECURED INFORMATION



Your data is totally safe with us. You can protect your habit list with TouchID or passcode. From our side, we guarantee to use your data only to give insightful suggestions, NOT FOR ANY commercial purpose.



GET UNLIMITED ACCESS WITH PREMIUM

• Monthly: $5.99/month

• Yearly: $4.16/month, one payment of $49.99 billed every 12 months



Nirow offers two auto-renewing subscription options to help you achieve mindfulness and breathe easier. Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings, but refunds will not be provided for any unused portion of the term. Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when a subscription is purchased. These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.



Terms of Use: https://nirow.me/terms.html



Nirow integrates 2 Apple Services: Health and Location. It will gather your health and location data to help you automatically track your goal in Nirow.



