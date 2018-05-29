No Time Left 4+
Fast twitch platformer
Overdose Caffeine
Description
Challenge yourself with the twitch platformer NO TIME LEFT. Run fast, dash and complete levels before the timer runs out. Get as many coins as you can and write your name in the hall of fame, or die trying.
FLASHY VISUALS
80's inspired visual effects and music with Japanese art direction, combined.
SIMPLE, RESPONSIVE CONTROLS
Intuitive three button controls that allow for twitch, fast platforming action.
A NEW EXPERIENCE EVERY TIME
Each level is procedurally generated, providing a fresh new experience each time!
POWERUPS
After completing each, get a powerup card to use on next level.
SHOW OFF
Share your scores on Game Center or included cross platform high score list. Just like the arcade days!
HARD TO MASTER
We know 'nothing' is easy to master, but writing your name to the NO TIME LEFT 'TOP 5' high score list is a huge task. Try it.
BANGER SOUNDTRACK
Music by Christine, Occams Laser, LAMF, Mind Shifter and Bonespeak.
iPhone 5s / iPod Touch 6 / iPad mini 2 / iPad Air or later recommended.
- OVERDOSE CAFFEINE BILGISAYAR ELEKTRONIK MEDYA REKLAM YAYINCILIK SANAYI VE TICARET LTD STI
- 271.2 MB
- Games
- Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English
- Rated 4+
- © 2018 OVERDOSE CAFFEINE BIL ELKT MEDYA REKLAM YAY SAN VE TIC LTD STI
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.