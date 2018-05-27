Screenshots

Someone knows your password, but you still want to keep everything in a secret?

Noteshh! allows you to create 2 passcodes! One passcode displays all notes, the second one hides the marked notes. Simple two-level access to your notes.

Create text, photo, video, audio and artwork notes, and use a specially designed keyboard for entering code to prevent spying and keep your notes safe with Noteshh!

Version 1.0.2

UI improvements

Ingenious

Crimzie

This is a smart way to keep your private stuff private. Really like the idea!

Good

Max kuzn

I awaited for a long time

Cool notepad

Giza_01

Nice and convenient

