Someone knows your password, but you still want to keep everything in a secret?
Noteshh! allows you to create 2 passcodes! One passcode displays all notes, the second one hides the marked notes. Simple two-level access to your notes.
Create text, photo, video, audio and artwork notes, and use a specially designed keyboard for entering code to prevent spying and keep your notes safe with Noteshh!
Version 1.0.2
UI improvements
Ingenious
Crimzie
This is a smart way to keep your private stuff private. Really like the idea!
Good
Max kuzn
I awaited for a long time
Cool notepad
Giza_01
Nice and convenient
- R Tykhonova
- 32.4 MB
- Lifestyle
- Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
- English, German, Japanese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish
- Rated 4+
- © Anastasiia Tykhonova
- Free
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.