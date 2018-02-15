Nusic is a music application to find new music, according to a mood or some user selected genres. Powered by Spotify, the app will read your profile, using your Spotify login, and extract all the genres you listen to and classify them. With this information, the app can know better what kind of music you prefer and suggest you songs that suit your tastes. Using the Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions, the moods presented will follow the data presented in Plutchik's theory.



With this app, you can:



• Choose from 23 different moods or 88 different music genres to listen to

• Listen to new music suggested by the app, whether is by mood or by genre

• Fine tune the suggested playlist by asking for songs based on the track being played, the genre or the artist of the current song.

• Swipe right or left to like or dislike the song being played.

• Manage the Nusic playlist on Spotify through the app.

• Share your songs with everyone!

• Use the Spotify music player or the YouTube video player to listen to the songs in your playlist



NOTE: This app requires, at least, a Spotify Account to login. If you have Spotify Premium, you can use the in-app music player to listen to the suggested playlists. Otherwise, a YouTube player is also included for the users who don't have a Spotify subscription.



Leave a review on the App Store because your feedback is essential to adapt the app so it better suits your needs!