Nusic 12+
Music by genre or mood
Miguel Alcantara
-
- Free
Screenshots
Description
Nusic is a music application to find new music, according to a mood or some user selected genres. Powered by Spotify, the app will read your profile, using your Spotify login, and extract all the genres you listen to and classify them. With this information, the app can know better what kind of music you prefer and suggest you songs that suit your tastes. Using the Plutchik's Wheel of Emotions, the moods presented will follow the data presented in Plutchik's theory.
With this app, you can:
• Choose from 23 different moods or 88 different music genres to listen to
• Listen to new music suggested by the app, whether is by mood or by genre
• Fine tune the suggested playlist by asking for songs based on the track being played, the genre or the artist of the current song.
• Swipe right or left to like or dislike the song being played.
• Manage the Nusic playlist on Spotify through the app.
• Share your songs with everyone!
• Use the Spotify music player or the YouTube video player to listen to the songs in your playlist
NOTE: This app requires, at least, a Spotify Account to login. If you have Spotify Premium, you can use the in-app music player to listen to the suggested playlists. Otherwise, a YouTube player is also included for the users who don't have a Spotify subscription.
Leave a review on the App Store because your feedback is essential to adapt the app so it better suits your needs!
With this app, you can:
• Choose from 23 different moods or 88 different music genres to listen to
• Listen to new music suggested by the app, whether is by mood or by genre
• Fine tune the suggested playlist by asking for songs based on the track being played, the genre or the artist of the current song.
• Swipe right or left to like or dislike the song being played.
• Manage the Nusic playlist on Spotify through the app.
• Share your songs with everyone!
• Use the Spotify music player or the YouTube video player to listen to the songs in your playlist
NOTE: This app requires, at least, a Spotify Account to login. If you have Spotify Premium, you can use the in-app music player to listen to the suggested playlists. Otherwise, a YouTube player is also included for the users who don't have a Spotify subscription.
Leave a review on the App Store because your feedback is essential to adapt the app so it better suits your needs!
Information
- Seller
- Miguel Alcantara
- Size
- 15.7 MB
- Category
- Music
- Compatibility
- Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular (2nd generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi‑Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.
- Languages
- English
- Age Rating
- Rated 12+ for the following:
- Infrequent/Mild Mature/Suggestive Themes
- Infrequent/Mild Sexual Content and Nudity
- Infrequent/Mild Profanity or Crude Humor
- Copyright
- © Miguel Alcântara
- Price
- Free
Supports
-
Family SharingWith Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.