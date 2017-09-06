iTunes

Nuzzle - Sudoku Puzzle

By Melih Mucuk

Description

Do you like Sudoku? Lets play Nuzzle!

If you enjoy number puzzle games, it's similar to Sudoku, but a harder game is waiting for you. You should align numbers from top to bottom and from left to right. There is no time restriction. But that does not mean it will last forever :)

You can share your score on the social media and challenge your friends. We'll be following you on the #NuzzleGame hashtag :)

Note: This game includes paid purchases, we expect you to make a small contribution to play a 4x4 game, a 5x5 game and an ad-free game.

What's New in Version 1.2

minor bug fixes

Nuzzle - Sudoku Puzzle
  • $0.99
  • Category: Games
  • Updated:
  • Version: 1.2
  • Size: 12.7 MB
  • Language: English
  • Seller:
  • © 2017 Melih Mucuk
Rated 4+

Compatibility: Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Top In-App Purchases

  1. 4x4 Board$0.99