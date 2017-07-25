Description

Stay up to date wherever you go. Enjoy award-winning journalism with the NYTimes app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.



Features:



• News alerts: Get notified of major developing stories, and tailor alerts to topics of interest

• Multitasking: on an iPad? View

• Morning & evening briefings: Start and end your day with a tip sheet compiled by Times journalists

• The Daily 360: Watch a new 360 video every day from Times reporters around the world

• Podcasts: Listen to audio series including The Daily and Modern Love

• Save articles to read later on any of your devices

• Customize your list of favorite sections and blogs

• Exclusive videos and award-winning photography





Apple Watch Features:



• Catch up quickly by reading today's headlines.

• Receive alerts when big news breaks.

• Use Handoff to continue reading on your iPhone, or touch Save for Later to build a personal reading list.



The NYTimes app is free to download, and all users can access up to 10 free articles per month, from any section. Subscribers get full access to over 25 sections, plus unlimited access to NYTimes.com, with a Times Digital Subscription.



Subscribe now and your first week is free.*



Subscription Options:



• Digital Access - unlimited digital access anytime, anywhere, on any device for $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year (save up to $5 per month). Cancel anytime.



• Times Insider - unlimited digital access anytime, anywhere, on any device plus one complimentary digital subscription to share for $24.99 per month. Cancel anytime.



• Times Insider members also receive access to the Times Insider blog, TimesTalks videos, TBooks, special Times crosswords and Times Archives from 1851.



Your payment will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of purchase. Your subscription will automatically renew each month or year 24-hours before the end of the current period, and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can turn off auto-renew at any time from your iTunes account settings. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription to that publication, where applicable.



Privacy Policy: https://www.nytimes.com/content/help/rights/privacy/policy/privacy-policy.html

Terms of Service: https://www.nytimes.com/content/help/rights/terms/terms-of-service.html



Questions Concerns? Please contact us at ios@nytimes.com or (800) 591-9233. We respond to every inquiry.



* Promotional offers for new subscribers only. Not valid for Digital Access $119.99 per year subscription option. Smartphone and tablet apps are not supported on all devices. NYTimes.com + Smartphone Apps, NYTimes.com + Tablet Apps and Digital Access subscriptions do not include e-reader editions, Times Insider content, or The New York Times Crossword. Prices shown are in U.S. dollars. Other restrictions apply.