Description

Discovering small-production wines should be just as enjoyable as drinking them.



But it isn't. So we built Oaked.



We provide all the info that you, the adventurous wine drinker, need to explore and confidently buy a wine you’ll enjoy.



We cut out traditional distributors (and their markups) so when you buy craft wines using Oaked, you’re buying directly from the families that put their hearts and souls into cultivating the best wine possible.



Using OAKED you, our thirsty hero, can:

• Discover new small-production wineries from multiple regions

• Search by Moment: perfect for knowing something like which wines are best for staying warm on a cold night (hint: zinfandel helps)

• Search by varietal: perfect for if you already know what you’re looking for

• Learn each wine’s characteristics: what it smells like and tastes like

• Learn what food pairs well with each wine

• Discover what makes each wine special straight from the winemaker

• Order directly from each winery with a few quick taps

• Ship directly to your home or office (someone 21+ must sign for the good stuff)

• Save your favorite wines for quick recall and reorder

• Track your order in-app

• Save and manage multiple shipping addresses and credit cards