Screenshots

Description

Oatmeal is an app that aggregates photos from the best places nearby to help you discover places to eat, drink, and have fun.

Say you're looking for a place to eat, you can use Oatmeal to scroll through a bunch of food photos taken at restaurants nearby. When you tap on a photo, you'll get detailed information and directions to the restaurant.

Use Oatmeal to discover:
- Restaurants
- Cafes
- Bars
- Shopping Areas
- Things To Do

Information

Seller
Danny Witters
Size
23.5 MB
Category
Food & Drink
Compatibility
Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.
Languages
English
Age Rating
Rated 4+
Copyright
© Easy Atlas Ltd
Price
Free

Supports

  • Family Sharing

    With Family Sharing set up, up to six family members can use this app.