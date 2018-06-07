Oatmeal is an app that aggregates photos from the best places nearby to help you discover places to eat, drink, and have fun.



Say you're looking for a place to eat, you can use Oatmeal to scroll through a bunch of food photos taken at restaurants nearby. When you tap on a photo, you'll get detailed information and directions to the restaurant.



Use Oatmeal to discover:

- Restaurants

- Cafes

- Bars

- Shopping Areas

- Things To Do