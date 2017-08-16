Description

Obsidian keeps all your OTP tokens in a safe place wrapped in an elegant UI.

All the data is stored in your Apple Keychain and not accessible anywhere else.

You can also sync your tokens on your iPhone, iPad and Mac via iCloud.



Features includes:

• TOPT & HOPT

• Synchronization via iCloud on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

• Super-easy copy on Clipboard

• Support for base32 "secrets"