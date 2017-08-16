Obsidian - OTP Authenticator
By Tommaso Carpi
Description
Obsidian keeps all your OTP tokens in a safe place wrapped in an elegant UI.
All the data is stored in your Apple Keychain and not accessible anywhere else.
You can also sync your tokens on your iPhone, iPad and Mac via iCloud.
Features includes:
• TOPT & HOPT
• Synchronization via iCloud on your iPhone, iPad and Mac
• Super-easy copy on Clipboard
• Support for base32 "secrets"
What's New in Version 3.2.1
What's new
• Small bug fixes and performance improvements
